Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - January 15th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks take on the Milwaukee Bucks for the first time in the 2020-21 NBA season on Friday night. The game will see Luka Doncic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, two MVP candidates this year, go head to head.

The Dallas Mavericks have a 6-4 record, while the Milwaukee Bucks are 8-4. With both sides expected to make deep playoff runs, this should be an exciting clash.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Friday, January 15th, 2021, 8:00 PM ET. (Saturday 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have had a good season so far, and are comfortably placed 5th in the Western Conference.

The Dallas Mavericks' season so far includes the 51-point victory against the Los Angeles Clippers, which created history as it saw the Mavs hold the largest half time lead ever.

Coach Rick Carlisle has also cooked up a phenomenal defensive system for the team, as they rank second in the league in Defensive Efficiency.

Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks are being aided by solid performances from their roles players, such as Willie Cauley-Stein, who has replaced Dwight Powell as the starting center.

Tim Hardaway Jr. is having the second-best season of his career so far, averaging 18.4 points a game for the Mavs, with a phenomenal 42.2% from deep. With Kristaps Porzingis returning to the team in their last match, the Dallas Mavericks will be optimistic about this game.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has quickly established himself as one of the best players in the league. After being picked third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft, he won the Rookie of the Year award.

Doncic had a breakout Sophomore season with 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists. He is now averaging a near triple-double this season with 27.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists. The Slovenian faces the daunting task of spacing the floor out and creating opportunities for his teammates against a defensively solid Milwaukee Bucks side.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Tim Hardaway Jr. F Wes Iwundu, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks began the season as the favorites to top the Eastern Conference by now but face stiff competition from the Philadelphia 76ers, Boston Celtics, and the Brooklyn Nets. Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. will look to improve their record with a win against the Mavericks.

The Greek Freak racked up his 20th career triple-double and the WIN last night!!#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/lnn9P9dppC — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) January 14, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks continue to do well defensively and lead the NBA in points scored per game. Khris Middleton has been efficient and is averaging over 20 points a game this season. New acquisition Jrue Holiday will continue to be important on the defensive end in Friday's match, and the Bucks will be hoping he can shut down Luka Doncic.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to put up sensational numbers and is averaging 26.2 points and 10.1 boards per game.

Having signed the supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks, a rejuvenated Giannis will be looking to make the most of this season, especially after their offseason additions.

The 2019-20 Defensive Player of the Year will look to stifle a Dallas team that doesn't score too many points in the paint and depends on shots from beyond the perimeter.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, F Khris Middleton, C Brook Lopez

Mavericks vs. Bucks - Match Prediction

The odds are stacked in favor of the Milwaukee Bucks in this match, who will look to extend their three-game winning streak. Luka Doncic will be up against a quality defensive guard in Jrue Holiday, while Dallas doesn't have too many options to throw at Giannis Antetokounmpo.

