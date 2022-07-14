Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - July 14th, 2022 | NBA Summer League 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will face off against the Milwaukee Bucks in an NBA Summer League game at the Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas. This will be the fourth game for both these teams in the tournament.

The Mavs are coming into the encounter on the back of a thumping 105-78 loss to the Dallas Mavericks. Jerrick Harding was the only player that had an impact on the game. He scored 20 points, while also contributing five rebounds and five assists.

Jaden Hardy and AJ Lawson chipped in with 11 and 10 points respectively. However, none of their efforts proved to be fruitful as the Suns were determined to walk out with a win on the night.

Meanwhile, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed into the matchup on the back of a stunning 87-75 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Sandro Mamukelashvili led the scorers with 18 points and 15 boards on the night. Rookie MarJon Beauchamp also had a great game, where he scored 15 points and grabbed six boards.

Both the teams were neck and neck until the third quarter. However, the Bucks took things up a notch in the fourth and that helped them secure a win.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Summer League 2022

Date & Schedule: Thursday, July 14 at 8:00 PM ET [Friday, July 15 at 5:30 AM IST]

Venue: Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Dallas Mavericks Preview

2022 NBA Summer League - Dallas Mavericks v Chicago Bulls

The Dallas Mavericks have not won a single game in the Summer League so far. Two of their wins were by a one-point margin, but the third one was a huge 27 point blowout. The team will certainly be expecting a win to end their campaign. However, things are not going to be easy for them against the Bucks.

Jerrick Harding has played really well for the Mavs in the last two games. After scoring 18 points against the Utah Jazz, he racked up 20 against the Phoenix Suns. Although the team is not doing well, he could very well be a great find for the Mavs.

The team are indefinitely on their way out of the tournament. However, they will be looking to sign off with a win. They are up against a Milwaukee Bucks team, but they have nothing too loose, which is why it will be interesting to see how they perform.

Key Player - Jaden Hardy

Jaden Hardy has had some great outings in the Summer League so far. Despite the team's losses, the 20-year-old has averaged 17.67 PPG. Hardy was a second-round pick in the 2022 draft. However, he comes with the experience of playing in the NBA G League.

Hardy averaged 19.48 PPG in 25 games during his stint there. His goal will be to impress the management and find a way to get a roster spot with the Mavs. He could certainly be of great use for the Mavs coming off the bench. Whether or not he finds a spot is still in question. However, there is no doubt that he is a great talent.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jaden Hardy, Shooting Guard - Jerrick Harding, Small Forward - AJ Lawson, Power Forward - Derrick Alston Jr., Center - Marcus Bingham Jr.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

Sandro Mamukelashvili will be key for the Bucks in their game against the Mavs [Image Credits: WI Sports Heroics]

The Milwaukee Bucks have secured one win and a loss in their Summer League campaign. However, their road ahead will be determined by the result of the game against the Mavs. The Bucks have a great roster with some talented players.

Their best player has been Sandro Mamukelashvili. The 23-year-old's stature helps him attack the boards with ease. Another player that has been great for them is their draft recruit MarJon Beauchamp.

The 24th pick has averaged 15.3 PPG in three outings. He will be looking to have another big game against the Mavs as a win will help the Bucks challenge for a spot in the next round.

The team has conceded more than 100 points only once so far in the tournament. They will certainly fancy their chances against the Mavs. However, their opposition could very well pull off an upset and spill their chances of going ahead in the tournament.

Key Player - Sandro Maumkelashvili

Sandro Mamukelashvili has been a force on both ends of the floor for the Bucks. He has averaged 21 PPG and 9.7 RPG in three outings so far. Being a late second-round pick, the big man certainly has a lot to prove. He got some playing time during the regular season last time, but he will certainly be hoping to increase that this time around.

Breaking into the Bucks team is certainly not that easy as they have a lot of talent. However, considering the way he has performed in the Summer League, coach Mike Budenholzer will certainly be impressed. Heading into the game against the Mavs, he will be hoping to have another big game.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks



18 PTS | 15 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLK Mamu is enjoying the desert heat.18 PTS | 15 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLK Mamu is enjoying the desert heat. 🔥18 PTS | 15 REB | 4 AST | 2 BLK https://t.co/t6VL1ovXC7

The team from Dallas do not have many bigs that could prove to be a challenge for Mamukelashvili. He will certainly be looking to take advantage of that and lead the Milwaukee Bucks beyond the line.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Rayjon Tucker, Shooting Guard - Luca Vildoza, Small Forward - MarJon Beauchamp, Power Forward - Sandro Mamukelashvili, Center - Dewan Hernandez

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Match Prediction

The Mavs vs Bucks is going to be an interesting encounter to watch as both teams have a lot of talented rosters. However, considering the form the Mavs have been in throughout the tournament, it looks like the Bucks could easily topple them in this encounter.

Where to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks game?

The Mavs vs Bucks game will be nationally televised on ESPNU. Live streaming for the same will also be available on the official NBA app and Fubo TV.

