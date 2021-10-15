Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - October 15th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will lock horns with the Milwaukee Bucks in their 2021-22 NBA preseason finale at the Fiserv Forum on Friday night.

The Mavericks, who are 3-0 this preseason, are coming off an impressive win over the Charlotte Hornets in their last game. Meanwhile, reigning champions Milwaukee have won only one of their four preseason matches.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Preseason 2021-22.

Date & Time: Friday, October 15th; 8:00 PM ET (Saturday, October 16th; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are off to a good start ahead of their regular-season campaign. Undefeated this preseason, they seem to be firing on all cylinders. What's even more impressive is their most recent performance; Dallas beat the Charlotte Hornets by a whopping 68 points on Wednesday night.

As it's the team's final preseason game, most of their starters are expected to sit out. That includes Luka Doncic, Kristaps Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr. New head coach Jason Kidd has seen more than enough from his key players.

The most notable part of the Mavericks' preseason was the play of their big man Kristaps Porzingis. After an offseason in which Kidd expressed a desire to bring out the best in the 26-year-old big man, it looks as if the confidence is starting to come around. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also had some praise for how Porzingis has looked so far.

SiriusXM NBA Radio @SiriusXMNBA #MFFL @dallasmavs "This is the first time that he's coming into a season with the Mavs fully healthy."Mark Cuban is excited about Kristap Porzingis heading into the new seasonThe Mavericks Season Preview Show is streaming now on the SXM App! 🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewMave… "This is the first time that he's coming into a season with the Mavs fully healthy."Mark Cuban is excited about Kristap Porzingis heading into the new seasonThe Mavericks Season Preview Show is streaming now on the SXM App! 🔊 siriusxm.us/NBAPreviewMave…@dallasmavs | #MFFL https://t.co/vpKl5WkTUy

The Mavericks should look toward to giving some of their youth extended minutes in their preseason finale. With the regular season only a few days away, the team's veterans could get minimal playing time if any. The last thing coaches would want is an injury that puts a player in doubt for the start of the regular season.

Key Player - Jalen Brunson

Expect Jalen Brunson to run the show against the Bucks.

One of the most intriguing players on the Dallas Mavericks' roster this year is guard Jalen Brunson. While the 25-year-old isn't expected to start for Dallas this year, Brunson is still expected to be a serious part of the rotation. That's because of his feel for the game on both sides of the ball.

The Mavericks will most likely exercise caution with Brunson in their final game of the preseason. But he should be active as a primary option on the offensive side of the ball.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Brunson; G - Josh Green; F - Dorian Finney-Smith; F - Maxi Kleber; C - Dwight Powell.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks have been playing most of their starters of late, so their starting five could feature in the preseason finale. How long the starters would play remains to be seen, but the Bucks wish to hit the ground running when the regular season commences.

The Bucks are 1-3 this preseason, but that's partly because they have been experimenting with the younger players on their roster. The Bucks are coming off a Wednesday-night game with Utah Jazz.

It's been announced that many rotational players for the Bucks will be out of this game. They include Bobby Portis, Rodney Hood and Donte DiVincenzo. Expect the Bucks to give their younger players more opportunities to show they deserve some minutes in the rotation during the regular season.

Some of the more intriguing contributors throughout the preseason include forward Jordan Nwora and second-round selection Sandro Mamukelashvili.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks could rest Giannis Antetokounmpo against the Mavericks.

There's no denying that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be the superstar to keep a close eye on in this one. If he does suit up for his final preseason game, it will be interesting to see how long he plays.

Usually these final games are meant to get players prepared for the regular season, which starts on October 19th. Things could change, though. and the Bucks could decide to rest their superstar. But for now, it looks as if their starters could get some work against the Mavericks.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - Khris Middleton; F - Giannis Antetokounmpo; C - Brook Lopez.

Mavericks vs Bucks Match Prediction

Much of what could happen during this final preseason game will come down to what the coaching staffs decide to do with some of the veteran players.

This is usually a popular game for NBA teams to rest their starters and give extended minutes to players who might be fighting to earn a roster spot. As of now, it looks as if that's exactly what the Dallas Mavericks are planning to do, as the likes of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are expected to be out.

If the Milwaukee Bucks do give their starters some playing time, they should have the upper hand against the 'shorthanded' Mavericks. Nevertheless, the Bucks should take care of business at home before the opening night.

Also Read

Where to watch Mavericks vs Bucks?

Local coverage of the game will be provided by Bally Sports Wisconsin. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass

Edited by Bhargav