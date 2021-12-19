Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Two teams with postseason aspirations, the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves, go up against each other in this highly anticipated clash between the two Western Conference teams.

The Dallas Mavericks find themselves eighth in the Western Conference with a 14-14 record, having won only four of their last six games. However, they are only one game behind fifth seed Los Angeles Clippers and are up against a Minnesota Timberwolves side that is half a game behind them.

Star man Kristaps Porziņģis is currently having to carry the workload in the absence of Luka Dončić as the Unicorn is averaging 19.7 points, 8.1 rebounds on better than 44% shooting from the field.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, on the other hand, are the ninth seed in the Western Conference with a 14-15 record, having won their last three games. On the back of defeating LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers, the Timberwolves are carrying the momentum into this game.

Karl Anthony-Towns has been leading the way for the Minnesota Timberwolves by averaging 24.4 points on higher than 50% shooting from the field.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kristaps Porziņģis

Superstar Luka Dončić is set to miss the game against the Timberwolves as he continues to be sidelined due to an ankle injury.

Reggie Bullock has been placed in the health and safety protocols and will miss this game. Big man Willie Cauley-Stein is also unavailable, citing personal reasons. Josh Green has also been ruled out due to a non-Covid illness. Sterling Brown is listed as probable for this game as he recovers from foot soreness.

Player Status Reason Josh Green Out Illness Luka Dončić Out Ankle Sterling Brown Probable Foot soreness Willie Cauley-stein Out Personal Reggie Bullock Out Covid-19

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report

D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns

The Minnesota Timberwolves will have everyone available for this game barring Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince as both players entered health and safety protocols on Friday. D'Angelo Russell has been suffering from ankle issues throughout the season but is set to be fit for the game against the Dallas Mavericks.

Player Status Reason Anthony Edwards Out Covid-19 Taurean Prince Out Covid-19

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Jalen Brunson and Tim HardawayTim Jr. are set to be the backcourt for the Dallas Mavericks with Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porziņģis set to take care of the frontcourt. The big man in the lineup will be Dwight Powell.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell are all set to start as the backcourt for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Meanwhile, Jaden McDaniels and Jarred Vanderbilt are set to man the frontcourt. Superstar center Karl-Anthony Towns will be the big man on the court.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Jalen Brunson; Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr.; Small Forward - Dorrian Finney-Smith; Power Forward - Kristaps Porziņģis; Center - Dwight Powell.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Point Guard - Patrick Beverley; Shooting Guard - D'Angelo Russell; Small Forward - Jaden McDaniels; Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt; Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

