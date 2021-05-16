Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction and Match Preview - May 16th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks end their NBA 2020-21 regular-season campaign at Target Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday.

The Mavericks did a fantastic job of turning their season around post the All-Star break and securing a direct playoff berth. The Timberwolves, on the other hand, have had a disappointing season and will look to end the campaign on a positive note.

C L I N C H E D 🔒



The Dallas Mavericks are safe from the play-in game and are headed to the playoffs! #MFFL pic.twitter.com/N32WcCqJkk — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) May 15, 2021

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 16th, 2021; 9:00 PM ET (Monday, May 17th; 6:30 AM IST).

Venue: Target Center, Minnesota, MN.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks will be in great spirits ahead of their game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They have won 12 of their last 15 games and will be keen to head into the postseason with some winning momentum.

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Toronto Raptors 114-110 in their previous game. Luka Doncic notched up a triple-double, tallying 20 points, 11 assists and ten rebounds, while Kristaps Porzingis scored a team-high 21 points on the night. The Mavericks ended the first half going up by 14 points and looked comfortable taking home the win.

With their star duo Doncic and Porzingis in rhythm, the Dallas Mavericks will be a happy side going into the playoffs.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis #6 of the Dallas Mavericks in action

Kristaps Porzingis will have a great chance of testing himself in a game that will feature a dominant big like Karl-Anthony Towns as his counterpart. The "Unicorn" has played very few games in the last couple of weeks due to injury and will need to stay prepared to produce solid performances in the playoffs.

This game presents a great opportunity for him to do that. His contribution will also help Luka Doncic grab some invaluable rest during the course of the game so that he will be well-rested ahead of the playoffs.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr. | Small Forward - Dorian-Finney Smith | Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis | Center - Dwight Powell

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves, despite having most of their key players available, have struggled to produce results of late. Nonetheless, they have a great opportunity to end the season positively and should look to dominate the game.

In their previous outing, the Timberwolves were handed a 108-124 loss by the shorthanded Boston Celtics. Karl-Anthony Towns and Anthony Edwards shone for the side with 24 and 23 points, respectively, but a poor shooting effort from the team saw their efforts go in vain.

The Minnesota Timberwolves converted just 5-of-37 of their three-point attempts, their worst tally of the season in that aspect.

Key Player - D'Angelo Russell

D'Angelo Russell #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves in action

D'Angelo Russell started the season well before he was sidelined by a long-term injury and continued to deliver for a brief period of time after his return as well. However, he hasn't been consistent of late and will need to step up if the Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to win this contest.

DLO DUNK??????



Have we ever tweeted that before???? pic.twitter.com/UkPFFUazRV — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) May 15, 2021

Russell provides the side with a solid third-scoring option alongside Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns. If the trio gets going, the Minnesota Timberwolves will fancy winning this contest.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Ricky Rubio | Shooting Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jaden McDaniels | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will be the favorites to win this tie owing to their recent run of form. However, with this being a season finale, the Minnesota Timberwolves, who have had an underwhelming season, will be eager to sign off on a winning note. They are expected to give a tough fight to their opponents for the game, which would also give their fans something to cheer about.

Where to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves game?

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will be televised locally on Bally Sports North and Bally Sports Southwest. Fans can also stream the game online on NBA League Pass.

