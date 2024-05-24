Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Preview - May 24, 2024 | Game 2, 2024 NBA Playoffs

After surging to a strong finish to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-105 in Game 1, the Dallas Mavericks will invade the Wolves’ lair again. The Mavs leaned on Luka Doncic late to grab the lead and desperately hung their hats on defense to eke out a win. Jason Kidd said after the victory that he expects an even tougher showdown in Game 2.

The Timberwolves looked like they were ready to draw first blood in the Western Conference Finals until they wilted late on. Minnesota coach Chris Finch bemoaned how “bad shots, turnovers and no composure” cost them the game. They will be raring to redeem themselves and tie the series before it shifts to Dallas.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Preview, prediction and betting tips

The Target Center will continue to host the latest matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. TNT will air the game on national TV as it happens while basketball fans can also stream the action by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+170) vs. Timberwolves (-205)

Spread: Mavericks (+5.5) vs. Timberwolves (-5.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (o207.0 -110) vs. Timberwolves (u207.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Game preview

The Dallas Mavericks went 6-for-25 from deep (24.0%) and still won, suggesting that they can weather a rough-shooting night by pounding the paint.

Minnesota made it tough for the Mavs to get daylight from behind the arc, so they countered by attacking the rim. Even with Rudy Gobert patrolling the shaded lane, the visitors crushed the points in the paint battle 62-38.

The Mavericks will likely again test the Wolves’ ability to protect the interior in Game 2. They will be tough to beat if they follow the same script on Friday.

The Minnesota Timberwolves nearly did everything right but couldn’t execute when needed late in Game 1.

Chris Finch’s wards have been incredibly resilient in the playoffs following demoralizing defeats. They will have to summon the same sense of urgency and execute with more poise, especially in late-game situations. The Timberwolves simply don’t want to go to Dallas having a 2-0 series deficit.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - P.J. Washington, SF - Derrick Jones Jr., C - Daniel Gafford, PG - Kyrie Irving and PG - Luka Doncic will open the game for the Dallas Mavericks.

Dereck Lively has been superb off the bench throughout the playoffs, and Jason Kidd will likely get him early. Dallas has been more dynamic on both ends of the floor with the rookie in the middle of the action. Josh Green and Jaden Hardy will see some minutes to mix the coverage against “Ant-Man.”

PF - Jaden McDaniels, C - Karl-Anthony Towns, C - Rudy Gobert, SG - Anthony Edwards and PG - Mike Conley will start for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Conley is questionable due to a right calf strain, so Nickeil Alexander-Walker could take his place if the veteran is not cleared to play. Naz Reid, the newly minted NBA Sixth Man of the Year winner, will be the first reserve to join the starters. He will be relieving Towns or Gobert.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Betting tips

Luka Doncic has a 28.5 over/under points prop. After struggling against the OKC Thunder in the first few games of that series, “Luka Legend” has regained his groove. Over his last three games, he's averaging 31.0 points on 53.6% shooting.

Minnesota has Jaden McDaniels, an elite defender, but Doncic has been unfazed with everything he has seen in the playoffs. He's likely topping 28 points on Friday.

Anthony Edwards gets a 26.5 over/under points prop in Game 2. “Ant-Man” has to be furious at himself for his 19-point night in Game 1. Count on him to adjust and likely get past his scoring prop on Friday.

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Prediction

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s big-game experience were on full display in the series opener. They remained unflappable when it looked like the Timberwolves were pulling away in the fourth quarter. The two will always give Dallas a chance to win Game 2.

Minnesota, though, has been incredibly resilient when its back is against the wall. The Wolves were down big in Game 7 against the Nuggets but responded with their best half of the season to eliminate the defending champions.

Anthony Edwards and Co. are likely taking this one in another nip-and-tuck battle, which will allow the Mavericks to cover the +5.5 spread.