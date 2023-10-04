Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA preseason

The matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves will take place on October 5 to start the NBA preseason games. The game will take place in Abu Dhabi as the league continues to produce more global games before the official season starts.

Both teams will be competing at Etihad Arena for two nights as they put on a show for the fans in Abu Dhabi.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Team rosters

Dallas Mavericks

Seth Curry

Luka Doncic

Dante Exum

Josh Green

Tim Hardaway Jr.

Jaden Hardy

Richaun Holmes

Kyrie Irving

Derrick Jones Jr.

Maxi Kleber

AJ Lawson

Dereck Lively II

Mike Miles Jr.

Markieff Morris

Dwight Powell

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Grant Williams

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jaylen Clark

Leonard Miller

Anthony Edwards

Trevor Keels

Jaden McDaniels

Kyle Anderson

Jordan Mclaughlin

Wendell Moore Jr.

Troy Brown Jr.

Josh Minott

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Mike Conley

Naz Reid

Daishen Nix

Shake Milton

Tyrese Martin

Vit Krejci

Rudy Gobert

Karl-Anthony Towns

Matt Ryan

Luka Garza

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds & prediction

Moneyline: Mavericks (0.91) / Timberwolves (1.82)

Over/Under: Over 230.5 (0.91) / Under 230.5 (0.91)

Spread: Timberwolves (+1/0.91) / Mavericks (-1/0.91)

The Wolves didn't make a ton of changes in their roster and simply stayed the same group of players. Last year, they faced the Mavericks three times, and Minnesota won two of the three games they played against each other. Overall, the size of the Wolves proved to be too much for the Mavs.

Minnesota made use of their rebounding as they had two towering big men who could control the boards. In one of their matchups last season, they had 39 rebounds to the Mavs' 33. While that isn't the sole reason they won the two games against Dallas, it's an indicator that they can control the game with their rebounding.

For the Mavs, they added a few players who could help them defensively. Most notably, Grant Williams. He was traded to Dallas from the Boston Celtics and is known to be one of the best perimeter defenders in the league. Additionally, he can knock down the three-pointer consistently.

Kyrie Irving will also shine in their preseason matchup against the Wolves, as this is going to be the first full season of the star guard with the team. Last season, they couldn't prepare much with Irving, which resulted in chemistry issues on the floor.

Big things are expected from the two teams as other Western Conference teams strengthen their rosters, while they've remained almost the same. The matchup between the Mavericks and Timberwolves could also be a clash of rising stars such as Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards, who had great FIBA World Cup outings.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Game details

Teams: Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Date & Time: Thursday, October 5, 2023, 12 pm ET

Venue: Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates