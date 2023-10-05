Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Projected starting lineups as preseason tips-off in Abu Dhabi

The NBA preseason is getting ready to begin as the Dallas Mavericks square off against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Both squads have traveled all the way to Abu Dhabi to begin the year in front of an international auidence.

After missing the playoffs last season, the Dallas Mavericks made some drastic changes to the roster in the offseason. Because of this, they will be deploying a brand new lineup to kick off the preseason.

During a media availability leading up to the game, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd stated who his starting five will be. Rookies Dereck Lively Olivier-Maxence Prosper are getting the nod alongside Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving and Grant Williams.

Lively and Prosper were both first-round picks in this summer's NBA Draft. Dallas selected Lively with the 12th overall pick, followed by prosper at No. 24.

Defense became a major issue for the Mavericks after the Kyrie Irving trade, and Kidd looks to be adressing that. Both prospects were drafted for their defensive ability, and now have a chance to showcase what they can do alongside a pair of stars.

As of now, the Minnesota Timberwolves have not said anything regarding their starting lineup. The expected starting five is Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves preseason action

Even though the game is taking place overseas, it will be broadcasted for a national audience. The game is set to take place at 12 p.m. Eastern Time and will be aired on NBA TV.

Thursday's game will be one of two matchups the Dallas Mavericks and Minnesota Timberwolves have in Abu Dhabi. The two teams will sqaure off again on Saturday afternoon before traveling back to the United States to finish their preseason scheudle.

Along with putting on a pair of games for the Abu Dhabi crowd, the teams spent multiple days there to take in the country's culture. This led to some activites that the players have likely never done before. For the Mavericks, they did things like ride camels and play NBA 2K in the desert.

The Timberwolves also made sure to take in all the secenry during their trip.

The Abu Dhabi crowd is in for a treat as they will get two showings of the NBA's brightest young stars. Luka Doncic and Anthony Edwards are coming off strong showings in the FIBA World Cup, and will be looking to carry that momentum into this season.