Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Injury Report for February 8 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The Dallas Mavericks visit the New York Knicks on Thursday, February 8, at the Madison Square Garden in New York, with tipoff at 7.30pm ET. This will be their rematch from the Mavericks' 128-124 win on January 12, included in the NBA's nine-game schedule.

The Mavericks, 28-23, have gone 4-6 in their previous 10 games and won back-to-back games on the road against the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets. Kyrie Irving returned after missing six games due to a thumb sprain and combined for 71 points, 20 rebounds and 14 assists with Luka Doncic in their 119-107 win.

The Knicks, 33-18, after playing their best basketball in the last 19 games, going 16-3, have suffered major injury woes, which may cause a roadblock against the Mavericks. They have split their previous two games and beat the Memphis Grizzlies 123-113 on Tuesday.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks injury report

Dallas Mavericks injury report for Feb. 8

The Mavericks have listed five players on their injury report. C Dereck Lively (nose) and SG Dante Exum (knee) have been ruled out.

PG Luka Doncic (nose) and Kyrie Irving (thumb) are probable, with PF Maxi Kleber (toe) questionable.

Player Status Injury Dereck Lively out nose Dante Exum out knee Luka Doncic probable nose Kyrie Irving probable thumb Maxi Kleber questionable toe

What happened to Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving?

Luka Doncic has been playing with a sore ankle, keeping him on the injury report for weeks. However, this time, he is listed for a facial injury, which got upgraded from initially being listed as a nasal contusion to a broken nose.

Doncic sustained the injury during the game against the 76ers when he got hit in the face in the second quarter.

Kyrie Irving was cleared to play the previous two games but is back on the injury report due to a thumb sprain he sustained during the marquee matchup against his former team, Boston Celtics, on January 22.

Irving hurt his thumb while attempting to swipe the ball from Jayson Tatum's dribble and missed slightly. He was seen wearing a brace after the game, with his X-rays coming clean, indicating there was no fracture.

New York Knicks injury report for Feb. 8

The Knicks have seven players on their injury report. C Jericho Sims (illness) and PG Jalen Brunson (ankle) are questionable.

SF OG Anunoby (elbow), C Mitchell Robinson (ankle), SG Quentin Grimes (knee), PF Julius Randle (shoulder) and PG Duane Washington (thumb) are out.

Player Status Injury Jericho Sims questionable illness (Non-Covid) OG Anunoby out elbow Jalen Brunson questionable ankle Mitchell Robinson out ankle Quentin Grimes out knee Julius Randle out shoulder Duane Washington out thumb

What happened to Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson?

The Knicks announced that their 3x All-Star suffered a dislocated right shoulder in the 125-109 win against the Miami Heat on January 27. It was reported that he would be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

He sustained the injury when Heat's Jaime Jaquez Jr. took a charge late in the fourth quarter, causing him to leave the game and head to the locker room.

Jalen Brunson suffered a right ankle injury during the game vs Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. In the fourth quarter's 5:31 minute mark, Brunson attempted to drive hard in the paint, which caused him to roll his ankle outwards.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks?

The marque matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks will be nationally televised on TNT at the Madison Square Garden, with tipoff scheduled for 7.30pm ET.

The game will also be available for live-streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial.

