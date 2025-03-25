Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 25 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The New York Knicks will host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday evening, looking to build on their win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Entering their matchup versus Dallas, New York sits at 44-26 on the season, in sole possession of the third seed in the Eastern Conference.

Looking at Dallas, their roster has undergone immense change due to arguably the worst injury bug in the NBA. After trading for Anthony Davis, the Mavericks have seen their trade acquisition, Kyrie Irving, Daniel Gafford and Derrick Lively II, each miss extended time due to injuries. Dallas is coming off a feel-good win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night.

Here is a look at each team's injury reports and their respective projected starting lineups for Tuesday night's contest.

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Anthony Davis, Caleb Martin, Daniel Gafford, Derrick Lively and Dante Exum are each listed on Dallas' injury report for Tuesday's matchup. Martin, Gafford, Exum and Lively have each been ruled out, while Davis is a game-time decision after missing over a month of action.

Player Status Caleb Martin OUT Anthony Davis QUESTIONABLE Daniel Gafford OUT Derrick Lively OUT Dante Exum OUT

New York Knicks Injury Report

Miles McBride, Mitchell Robinson, Jalen Brunson and Ariel Hukporti are each listed on New York's injury report ahead of their matchup versus the Mavericks. McBride, Brunson and Hukporti have each been ruled out, while Robinson is listed as questionable and will be a game-time decision.

Player Status Miles McBride OUT Jalen Brunson OUT Mitchell Robinson QUESTIONABLE Ariel Hukporti OUT

Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks: Projected Starting Lineups

Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup

Spencer Dinwiddie (PG), Klay Thompson (SG), P.J. Washington (SF), Naji Marshall (PF) and Kai Jones (C) are likely to start for the Mavericks versus the Knicks.

Starter 2nd 3rd Spencer Dinwiddie Brandon Williams Klay Thompson Jaden Hardy P.J. Washington Max Christie Naji Marshall Kai Jones Dwight Powell Kessler Edwards

New York Knicks Starting Lineup

Cameron Payne (PG), Mikal Bridges (SG), Josh Hart (SF), OG Anunoby (PF) and Karl-Anthony Towns (C) are likely to start for the Knicks versus the Mavericks.

Starter 2nd 3rd Cameron Payne Tyler Kolek Delon Wright Mikal Bridges Landry Shamet Josh Hart Pacome Dadiet OG Anunoby Precious Achiuwa P.J. Tucker Karl-Anthony Towns Mitchell Robinson

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. New York Knicks

Tuesday's matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. from Madison Square Garden. Streaming for the game will be available on NBA League Pass.

