Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | March 25, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Tuesday. Dallas is 11th in the West with a 35-37 record, while New York is third in the East with a 44-26 record.

Ad

The two teams have played each other 87 times in the regular season, with the Mavericks holding a 47-40 lead. This will be their second and final game this season. They last played on Nov. 27 when the Mavs won 129-114 behind Naji Marshall’s 24 points. Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 37 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, Mar. 25, at Madison Square Garden. The matchup will be broadcast locally on MSG and KFAA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+320) vs. Knicks (-400)

Spread: Mavericks (+9.5) vs. Knicks (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o225) vs. Knicks -110 (u225)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks preview

The Mavericks got a boost in their playoff push with the return of Anthony Davis in the lineup for Monday’s game against the Brooklyn Nets. Davis, who missed 26 straight games with an adductor injury, had 12 points in 27 minutes as the Mavs won 120-101.

Ad

Dallas is tied with the Phoenix Suns for the 10th spot but is behind them due to their head-to-head record. Naji Marshall led the team with 22 points in Monday’s win. Davis is listed as day-to-day for Tuesday’s game. It is very unlikely that he plays the second leg of a back-to-back.

The Knicks are dealing with their own injury concerns and continue to be without Jalen Brunson. He has missed eight straight games with an ankle injury and is not expected to return to the lineup until early April.

Ad

New York is just 4-6 over the past 10 games but is coming off a 122-103 win against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns led the team with 31 points and 11 rebounds, while Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby had 27 and 23 points, respectively.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks betting props

Klay Thompson’s points total is set at 14.5. He had just eight points on Monday and should have a bounceback game against New York. Take a risk and bet on the over.

Ad

KAT’s points total is set at 28.5. He crossed that mark in three of the past five games and should be able to do so against Dallas as well. Bet on the over.

Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Knicks to get a win at home. With Anthony Davis’ participation questionable, we expect the same. New York should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 225 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback