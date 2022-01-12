Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - January 12th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will hope to continue their run of good form against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday. It will be the first time both teams will meet each other this season.

Coming into the game, the Mavericks secured an emphatic win over the in-form Chicago Bulls. Luka Doncic had a triple-double on the night as the team put in a complete performance to end the Bulls' nine-game winning streak.

A victory in this game would extend the Mavericks' winning streak to seven games. With the season progressing towards a crucial part, a run like this would be a great boost for the team, who look like a strong team in the West.

But they will face a Knicks side that has been unpredictable this term. Although the team is eleventh in the East, the Knicks are capable of pulling out wins against any team on their day. RJ Barrett has been a big player for the Knicks this season. He will have to put in another big performance against the Mavs team if the franchise has to get to a win at home.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 12, 8:30 PM ET [Thursday, January 13, 6:00 AM IST]

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks v Houston Rockets

The Dallas Mavericks have finally revived their campaign and stand fifth in the Western Conference. With Luka Doncic returning, the team has found a renewed spirit and are finally delivering as many expected them to do before the season. They will miss the services of Kristaps Porzingis for this game, but the depth of this squad will help them fill that spot and put on a show against the Knicks.

WE GOTTA SEE THIS IN HIGH DEF

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic has not been making a lot of noise this season. However, this could be because the youngster has been in and out of the lineup with injuries. The Slovenian is averaging 24.8 PPG, 8.2 RPG and 9.0 APG in 25 appearances. He is coming off a triple-double and will be hoping to step it up a notch against the Knicks at the Garden when the two teams face off.

Mavs PR @MavsPR



Luka Dončić finished tonight's game with 22 points to go with 14 assists and a season-high-tying 14 rebounds. Dončić is the first player to record 22+ points, 14+ rebounds and 14+ assists in a game across the entire NBA this season.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic, G - Jalen Brunson, F - Dorian Finney - Smith, F - Maxi Kleber, C - Dwight Powell

New York Knicks Preview

New York Knicks v Boston Celtics

The New York Knicks have not had a great season so far and this could be due to their fallen defense this term. They have also been weak on the offensive end and are ranked 29th in terms of assists per game. Julius Randle has had a forgettable campaign, but he will be hoping to make it up by putting up good performances in the remaining games.

This is going to be a crucial encounter for the Knicks, as they a win can help them take a momentary advantage over the Celtics, who are above them in the table.

Halfway through the season. The work continues

Key Player - RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett has been in great form for the Knicks over this season. His game-winner against the Celtics was sensational and gave the Knicks a vital victory. Barrett is coming off a 31 point performance against the Spurs. He will be hoping to repeat his exploits in this game and help the Knicks get to their twenty-first win of the season.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G - Evan Fournier, G - Alec Burks, F - RJ Barrett, F - Julius Randle, C - Mitchell Robinson

Mavericks vs Knicks Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks come into this game on the back of a six-game winning streak. They have played well over the past few games and will certainly come to the Garden as favorites. However, the Knicks are not a team that can be taken lightly. They will certainly put up a fight and make things difficult for the Mavs.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Knicks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Mavs and the Knicks will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southwest and MSG Network.

