Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks will visit Oklahoma to take on the OKC Thunder at the Paycom Center on Sunday.

Both teams are coming off losses, and will look to avoid embarking on losing streaks at the expense of the other. The Mavericks are coming off a heartbreaking loss against the Indiana Pacers, while the Thunder came off second-best against the LA Lakers.

The Dallas Mavericks haven't been where they expected themselves to be this season. They are 12-13 through their first 25 games, and have struggled to win games despite the presence of Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

They are -1.8 in points differential, as they have conceded more points than they have scored. The Mavericks are 22nd in offensive rating and 16th in defensive rating this campaign.

The OKC Thunder, meanwhile, are going through a rebuild. They are developing young talents like Josh Giddey, Shai Gilegous-Alexander, Darius Bazley and Luguentz Dort, among others. They are 8-17 so far, and will host the bottom-table New Orleans Pelicans after the Mavericks game.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic on the bench

Luka Doncic is ruled out of the game due to soreness in his left ankle. He admitted to being out of shape, and that is one of the main reasons why his injuries aren't healing quicker than expected.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon Luka Doncic: "I just think my legs are really tired, but it’s not an excuse." He has acknowledged that he's playing his way into shape after the short offseason. Luka Doncic: "I just think my legs are really tired, but it’s not an excuse." He has acknowledged that he's playing his way into shape after the short offseason.

Meanwhile, Willie Cauley-Stein is out for personal reasons, while Sterling Brown is listed as questionable due to soreness in his foot.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Luka Doncic Out Left Ankle Soreness Willie Cauley-Stein Out Personal Reasons Sterling Brown Questionable Left Foot Soreness

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder have no players listed injured for this game, and have a healthy roster at their disposal. Vit Krejci has been recalled from the team's G-League affiliate Oklahoma City Blue, and isn't listed on their injury report.

However, Aaron Wiggins continues to play in the G-League.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Aaron Wiggins Out G-League - On Assignment

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks implement their usual lineup whenever Luka Doncic is sidelined. That means Jalen Brunson will start as the point guard, while the rest of the starting lineup remains the same.

Reggie Bullock should start as the shooting guard; Dorian Finney-Smith is the small forward, while Tim Hardaway Jr. will come off the bench. Kristaps Porzingis will likely retain his power forward role, and Dwight Powell is expected to be the center.

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder should deploy their usual lineup for this game against the Mavericks. Josh Giddey should start as the shooting guard and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander as the point guard.

Luguentz Dort will likely be the small forward, while Darius Bazley retains his usual power forward position. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl has been the starting center lately, and that should continue in this game as well. The OKC Thunder have Tre Mann, Kenrich Williams and Aleksej Pokusevski off the bench along with Derrick Favors.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Dwight Powell.

OKC Thunder

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Josh Giddey | F - Luguentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Dallas Oklahoma City 1 votes so far