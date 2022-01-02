Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 2nd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The OKC Thunder will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Paycom Center on Sunday. The 17-18 Mavericks are eight in the Western Conference, while the 13-22 Thunder are 11th.

The Dallas Mavericks have been surprisingly mediocre this season. Luka Doncic was an MVP favorite before the season started, but hasn't been anywhere near the All-NBA player he is known to be.

Although he is averaging similar numbers, he is admittedly out of shape, and has missed 14 of 35 games this season. Meanwhile, Porzingis is also playing like a shadow of his illustrious self. Considering the same, the Mavericks don't look like they'll make any noise in the playoffs.

The OKC Thunder, meanwhile, are in rebuild, but their young players have delivered against other playoff-contending teams. Aaron Wiggins, the 55th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, is averaging 18.3 points and 5.8 rebounds in his last four outings.

Rookie Josh Giddey has also been excellent so far, putting up incredible statlines while wowing with his incredible passing prowess.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Isaiah Thomas with the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks don't have Luka Doncic in their injury report for the first time in weeks. He missed time due to ankle and knee injuries, and then entered the league's health and safety protocols.

Unfortunately, JaQuori McLaughlin, Boban Marjanovic, Brandon Knight and Trey Burke are still under the protocols. Tim Hardaway Jr., Maxi Kleber and Josh Green have cleared them, though, and are eligible to play.

Rappler @rapplerdotcom rappler.com/sports/nba/dal… The Mavericks welcome back Luka Doncic, who missed the last 10 games, first with left ankle soreness and then due to the league's COVID-19 protocol. #NBA75 The Mavericks welcome back Luka Doncic, who missed the last 10 games, first with left ankle soreness and then due to the league's COVID-19 protocol. #NBA75 rappler.com/sports/nba/dal…

Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis is doubtful because of rest, while Frank Ntilikina is questionable due to a thigh contusion. Cauley-Stein will continue to miss games due to personal reasons.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Trey Burke Out Health and Safety Protocols JaQuori McLaughlin Out Health and Safety Protocols Brandon Knight Out Health and Safety Protocols Boban Marjanovic Out Health and Safety Protocols Willie Cauley-Stein Out Personal Reasons Kristaps Porzingis Doubtful Rest Frank Ntilikina Questionable Left Thigh Contusion

OKC Thunder Injury Report

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the OKC Thunder is out for the game

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will miss his 5th game of the season as he has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. He joins Darius Bazley, Tre Mann and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in protocols.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Out Health and Safety Protocols Darius Bazley Out Health and Safety Protocols Tre Mann Out Health and Safety Protocols Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Out Health and Safety Protocols Luguentz Dort Questionable Left Knee Soreness Vit Krejci Out G-League - On Assignment

Luguentz Dort is questionable due to soreness in his left knee, while Vit Krejci has been sent to the NBA G-League.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are likely to star Luka Doncic as their point guard. Tim Hardaway Jr. will likely join him in the backcourt. Dorian Finney-Smith could start as the small forward. If Kristaps Porzingis plays, he will likely start as the power forward. Dwight Powell, meanwhile, should retain his center role.

However, if Porzingis doesn't play, Maxi Kleber could start as the power forward. Else, Finney-Smith could shift to the position while Reggie Bullock starts in the backcourt. Tim Hardaway Jr. could then play the small forward role.

OKC Thunder

Theo Maledon should start as the point guard until Shai Gilgeous-Alexander returns. Josh Giddey occasionally plays that role, but could start as the small forward.

Aaron Wiggins has been starting recently as the shooting guard. Either Kenrich Williams or Aleksej Pokusevski could start as the power forward if Dort doesn't play. Finally, either Derrick Favors or Mike Muscala could play center with the other coming off the bench until Robinson-Earl returns.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Reggie Bullock | F - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell

.

OKC Thunder

Also Read Article Continues below

G - Theo Maledon | G - Aaron Wiggins | F - Josh Giddey | F - Aleksej Pokusevski | C - Derrick Favors.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? OKC Dallas 1 votes so far