Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports for April 14 | 2023-24 NBA Season 

The OKC Thunder and Dallas Mavericks close their 2023-24 NBA regular season on Sunday. The game has significant ramifications for the Thunder, with the #1 seed at stake. They hold the position but are bound to lose it with a loss. However, that seems like an unlikely proposition.

The Mavericks have booked their place in the playoffs as the fifth seed. With no implications in place over their position in the West, Dallas has opted to pull out several starters and rotation players.

The Thunder, meanwhile, have a clear injury report. Their chances of securing the #1 seed remain the best in a three-way tiebreaker against the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. The Timberwolves face the Phoenix Suns, while the Nuggets take on the lottery-bound Memphis Grizzlies.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports

OKC Thunder Injury Report

The Thunder have a clear injury report.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks have a lengthy injury report. They will be without their starters, while four other rotation players will miss the contest with injuries. Luka Doncic (ankle), Kyrie Irving (hamstring), PJ Washington (ankle), Daniel Gafford (elbow), Derrick Jones Jr. (shoulder), Dereck Lively II (knee), Greg Brown III (personal), Dante Exum (foot) and Maxi Kleber (back) are among the absentees.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder?

Bally Sports Southwest (Dallas) and Bally Sports Oklahoma will broadcast the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder game. Fans outside local regions can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET at Paycom Center, the Thunder's home floor.

The Thunder are the obvious favorites here, with the Mavericks holding their rotation out of this contest. OKC has been clinical to give up in such games, leading to its West-leading 56-25 record. The Thunder have exceeded all expectations and are about to put the cherry on top with the top seed in the record books.

The Thunder have sealed the #1 seed five times before, four of them when the team was in Seattle. The last time they were the #1 seed was in 2012-13, with Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook leading their charge.

The #1 seed will be critical for the Thunder, especially if they advance in the playoffs to the second and third rounds against teams like the Dallas Mavericks, LA Clippers, or Denver Nuggets, who they could face in the Western Conference Finals.