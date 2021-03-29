Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA action continues as the Dallas Mavericks visit the Chesapeake Energy Arena to face the OKC Thunder on Monday.

This is the third time the Dallas Mavericks will take on the OKC Thunder this season. In their first outing, the Mavericks won 87-78 in a low scoring game, while their second encounter saw OKC Thunder emerge triumphant despite missing Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis.

The Dallas Mavericks have been quite inconsistent this season. They are 7-5 this month but should fancy a win against the injury-riddled OKC Thunder.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder continue on their mission to rebuild. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been great this season, averaging 23.7 points and 5.9 assists per game. The Thunder have also seen tremendous potential in Luguentz Dort who is considered one of the best on-ball defenders in the league.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Injury Updates

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Boban Marjanovic of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have faced quite a lot of injury issues this year. However, for this matchup, their starting lineup is healthy.

Back-up point guard Tyrell Terry is out of this game due to personal reasons, while big man Willie Cauley-Stein is ruled out because of the league's COVID-19 protocols.

The Mavericks acquired JJ Redick ahead of the NBA trade deadline, but it doesn't seem like he'll make his Dallas Mavericks debut anytime soon. He is healing from a heel injury and has no timetable set for his return.

Dallas Mavericks Reveal There’s No Timetable For JJ Redick Joining The Team https://t.co/dXFNkxEjc8 pic.twitter.com/1aNWnPXsyc — Forbes SportsMoney (@ForbesSports) March 27, 2021

OKC Thunder

OKC Thunder celebrate after Dort hits the game-winner.

The OKC Thunder have all their key players listed out for this matchup. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is ruled out due to a foot injury, while center Mike Muscala is sidelined because of an ankle injury.

The team will reportedly no longer play Al Horford this season as the focus is on playing younger players.

ESPN Sources: As the Oklahoma City Thunder turn to younger players in the nightly rotation, five-time All-Star center Al Horford will be no longer active for games this season. https://t.co/PwEC0MaUid — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 27, 2021

Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman has reported that forward Darius Bazley is considered 'week-to-week' rather than 'day-to'day' as he continues to be out due to a shoulder injury. Meanwhile, Luguentz Dort is out until further notice, as he has been put under the NBA's concussion protocol.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks boast a healthy starting lineup against the injury-plagued OKC Thunder team.

Luka Doncic should be the starting point guard, as he is averaging a near triple-double with 28.6 points, 9.1 assists and 8.3 rebounds a night while also grabbing a steal per game.

Josh Richardson will likely start as the shooting guard alongside Doncic in the backcourt, with Tim Hardaway Jr. coming off the bench. Maxi Kleber is the team's starting power forward, who has the ability to space the floor with his distance shooting.

The second-best player on the team is Kristaps Porzingis, who should take his spot at center, while Dorian Finney-Smith starts as the small forward.

OKC Thunder

The OKC Thunder's lineup will be pretty similar to the one they used against Boston. Theo Maledon should start as the point guard, as Luguentz Dort is sidelined.

Svi Mykhailiuk is expected to play the two-guard role. Aleksej Pokusevski has been starting as the small forward lately, and Isaiah Roby could start as the power forward.

Moses Brown should play at center, as he has scored 21 points and eight assists and has had two steals in his last outing. Kenrich Williams and Ty Jerome will likely be the main bench players.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Luka Doncic | Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson | Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith | Power Forward - Maxi Kleber | Center - Kristaps Porzingis.

OKC Thunder

Point Guard - Theo Maledon | Shooting Guard - Svi Mykhailiuk | Small Forward - Aleksej Pokusevski | Power Forward - Isaiah Roby | Center - Moses Brown..