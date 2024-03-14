Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 14, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks could potentially face the OKC Thunder on Thursday without Luka Doncic. In the third of four meetings between the two teams, “Luka Legend” could be held out due to a hamstring injury. For Dallas to grab a win on the road, they will have to do it without the NBA’s leading scorer.

Meanwhile, the Thunder will cap off a four-game homestand against a team they are 1-1 in the season series. Oklahoma, which lost 146-111 last month, will be hoping for some payback in the rematch. OKC’s healthy lineup led by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will also be looking to bounce back from a disappointing 121-111 loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday.

Doncic exited early in the fourth quarter in the Mavericks’ 109-99 win over the Golden State Warriors less than 24 hours ago due to a strained hamstring. Jason Kidd, Dallas’ coach, told reporters after the game that he has no idea if the Slovenian will be cleared to play. Kyrie Irving will play a bigger role on Thursday if Doncic is inactive.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City will host the showdown between the Mavericks and the Thunder. Hostilities will start at 10:00 p.m. ET on national TV via TNT. Streaming is also available by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+375) vs. Thunder (-500)

Spread: Mavericks (+10.0) vs. Thunder (-10.0)

Total (O/U): Mavericks (o237.0 -110) vs. Thunder (u237.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Game preview

Luka Doncic’s tender hamstring will be the biggest issue hounding the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday. Beating the home team will be tough with him in the lineup so getting the job done without him will be an even taller task. Kyrie Irving took over the scoring and playmaking burden in Dallas’ last game. Jason Kidd will count on him to do the same versus OKC.

The OKC Thunder may have the youngest roster in the NBA but they’re showing that they’re ready for the big moments. They are currently in a photo finish with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets for the best record in the West. Oklahoma is eye to eye with the defending champs for the top spot in their conference if they beat the Mavericks on Thursday.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

Luka Doncic gets his customary starting point guard role if he is cleared to play. If not, Dante Exum will likely take over his role.

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd could have PF - P.J. Washington, SF - Derrick Jones Jr., C - Daniel Gafford and PG - Kyrie Irving join the starting five.

OKC Thunder coach Mark Daigneault has been using the same first five for nearly the entire season when the players are healthy. He will have C - Chet Holmgren, PF - Jalen Williams, SG - Josh Giddey, SG - Lu Dort and PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets a 30.5 over/under points prop. “SGA” has been having a terrific season for the OKC Thunder. With Oklahoma back in full force, he will have a better supporting cast that will prevent the defense from solely focusing on him. Dallas’ defense has improved but the All-Star guard has seen better defenders and dominated them. He is likely going over his points prop on Thursday.

Luka Doncic has a 34.5 over/under points prop. This month, the Dallas Mavericks superstar is averaging 35.8 PPG on 50.3% shooting, including 38.4% from deep. When healthy, almost no defense is capable of consistently shackling him.

But, Doncic is dealing with a strained hamstring that limited him in the win over the Warriors. “Luka Legend” may likely be playing through the injury if he suits up for Dallas. There is a big chance he will not go over his points prop.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks wouldn’t get a +10.0 spread if Luka Doncic was sure to play. The OKC Thunder will be favorites with Doncic around but not such a figure. Dallas will be playing the second night of a back-to-back set. If the All-Star guard is inactive, they could get blown off the court. Oklahoma is likely winning the game if he suits up, but the Mavericks can cover the spread.