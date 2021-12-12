Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - December 12th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder will lock horns with each other in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Paycom Center on Sunday.

The Mavericks are entering this matchup on the back of seven losses in their last 10 games. The Indiana Pacers handed them a 106-93 loss in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Thunder had their two-game winning run snapped in their last match against the LA Lakers. They lost that match 95-116.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, December 12; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, December 13; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Brooklyn Nets v Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have been very inconsistent to start the 2021-22 NBA season. They aren't able to capitalize after securing early leads and are also struggling to adapt to in-game situations and swing the tie in their favor.

In their last match against the Pacers, the Mavericks failed to get defensive stops down the stretch, enduring yet another fourth-quarter meltdown. They were outscored 13-24 in that period.

Luka Doncic scored 27 points, but made 25 attempts, while Kristaps Porzingis had 22 points on 52.9% shooting. Dallas was able to convert just four threes during the match.

The Dallas Mavericks will have to find a way to secure wins from difficult positions and outperform their opponents in clutch situations. They need to have more fluidity in their offense and create better scoring opportunities.

The match against the OKC Thunder should be an easy game for them. However, Luka Doncic is sidelined because of a recurring ankle injury, so things could get tricky for Jason Kidd's team.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

Kristaps Porzingis will likely see a spike in his usage rate with Luka Doncic sidelined for Sunday's game against the OKC Thunder. He has had plenty of decent performances thus far and will need to lead the team by example.

An all-around showing for the 7'3" forward will be key to the Dallas Mavericks winning this match.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Dwight Powell.

OKC Thunder Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder v Toronto Raptors

The OKC Thunder managed to overturn huge deficits in their previous two meetings with the LA Lakers but failed to do so for the third time.

The Thunder conceded a 14-point lead in the first quarter and found it difficult to recover from there as the LA franchise eventually extended their advantage to 29 points at one stage.

OKC struggled with turnovers once again, committing 15 of them, which helped their opponents score 19 points off those errors. Tre Mann produced a 19-point outing of the bench, while no other player managed to score more than 12 points.

The OKC Thunder shot 39% from the floor overall and made just 10 threes, nine less than their opponents during this contest. They put up a great fight in the paint, though, adding 54 points from there alone.

The Thunder will need to do a better job of capitalizing on their opponents' mistakes early on, if they are to secure a win against the Dallas Mavericks.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander needs to be more aggressive with his scoring. That gives the OKC Thunder a huge boost offensively, as seen in their last two wins against the Pistons and Raptors.

He recorded 30-point and 26-point outings, respectively, in those matches. Alexander did not have that kind of impact against the Lakers, and the Thunder lost miserably.

Considering their struggles on offense, Alexander needs to have a huge game if the Thunder are to have a shot at beating the Dallas Mavericks.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Josh Giddey | F - Luguentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Mavericks vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks are in a better position to win this tie, despite the absence of Luka Doncic. They have a more experienced squad and the offensive firepower to outscore the OKC Thunder.

The game is likely to be a one-sided affair, especially if OKC falls behind by a significant margin early on.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Thunder

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder will be televised live by Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Oklahoma. Fans can also view the match online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar