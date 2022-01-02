Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - January 2nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks take on the OKC Thunder as two teams with postseason ambitions from the Western Conference lock horns in this highly intriguing clash.

The Dallas Mavericks travel to Oklahoma City as they find themselves eighth in the Western Conference with a 17-18 record and hovering just below the 0.500 mark. The Mavericks will be dependent on Luka Dončić and Kristaps Porziņģis to get them into the NBA Playoffs this season.

Meanwhile, the OKC Thunder are having a season to forget at the foot of the Western Conference standings. The team finds themselves with a 13-22 record and just half a game ahead of 14th seed New Orleans Pelicans. However, they have won five of their last 10 games and will have the momentum coming into this game.

Either way, with one team fighting for a deep run in the playoffs and one team in rebuilding mode, this should be an exciting matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and the OKC Thunder.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, January 2nd; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, January 3rd; 5:30 AM).

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks superstar Kristaps Porziņģis

The Dallas Mavericks, for all their championship aspirations, find themselves the eighth seed in the Western Conference. Led by Luka Dončić and Kristaps Porziņģis, the Mavericks will be hoping to make a deep run into the postseason this year and hopefully go all the way.

The likes of Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. have all made sizeable contributions to the Dallas Mavericks this season and will be required to supplement their two superstars to the best of their abilities if they are to go deep into the playoffs this season.

The Mavericks offense has struggled this season as they are ranked 16th in the league for offensive ratings and are also ranked 16th in defensive ratings. Injuries have plagued the Dallas-based side this season as they have struggled to establish themselves at times.

Key Player - Luka Dončić

One of the best players in the league right now, Luka Dončić has struggled this season with fitness and ankle issues and that has impacted his performances and the performances of the Dallas Mavericks as well. The offense is designed to keep the ball at Dončić's hands and without him, the fluency seems to be impacted.

With that said, Luka Dončić is still averaging 25.6 points, eight rebounds and 8.5 assists, while shooting the ball better than 44% from the field and a little over 32% from beyond the arc. He has recorded 12 double-doubles this season and two triple-doubles in 21 games.

Stats By STATS @StatsBySTATS



The last NBA player to reach both of those numbers while playing 27 minutes or less was Magic Johnson on January 2, 1987. Luka Dončić had 28 points and 14 assists in just 27 minutes for the @dallasmavs tonight.The last NBA player to reach both of those numbers while playing 27 minutes or less was Magic Johnson on January 2, 1987. Luka Dončić had 28 points and 14 assists in just 27 minutes for the @dallasmavs tonight.The last NBA player to reach both of those numbers while playing 27 minutes or less was Magic Johnson on January 2, 1987.

OKC Thunder Preview

Oklahoma City Thunder against the Sacramento Kings

The OKC Thunder are having a season to forget thus far. A team filled with a young core and with ambitions for the future, the OKC Thunder are undergoing a rebuild that has been reflective of their results this season.

The likes of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Josh Giddey are the ones leading this rebuild and the former is unavailable for this game against the Dallas Mavericks as he has entered the NBA's health and safety protocols. The OKC Thunder are 0-4 without the service of Shai-Gilgeous Alexander, underlying his importance to this young roster.

Key Player - Josh Giddey

The 19 year old Australian shooting guard Josh Giddey has been the find of the season for the OKC Thunder this season. Currently, Josh Giddey is averaging10.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists and has notched six double-doubles this season for the OKC Thunder.

At 6 feet 8 inches, Giddey often looks over opposing guards and can create mismatches at will. His best performance of the season came against the Philadelphia 76ers when Giddey dropped 19 points on over 60% shooting from the field and dished out 7 assists and collected 8 boards.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Josh Giddey is the 2nd teenager in NBA history with 20 rebs & 20 ast in a 2-game span joining LaMelo Ball Josh Giddey is the 2nd teenager in NBA history with 20 rebs & 20 ast in a 2-game span joining LaMelo Ball https://t.co/z2RiaUIZZh

Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard: Luka Dončić; Shooting Guard: Reggie Bullock; Small Forward: Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward: Kristaps Porziņģis; Center: Dwight Powell

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineups

Point Guard: Theo Maledon; Shooting Guard: Aaron Wiggins; Small Forward: Josh Giddey; Power Foward: Luguentz Dort; Center: Derrick Favors

Mavericks vs Thunder Match Prediction

Shail-Gilgeous Alexander's absence is a big blow for the OKC Thunder as they are yet to win a game without him and that run in all likelihood will continue against the Dallas Mavericks as the returning Luka Dončić and the Mavericks have too much firepower to not come away with a win against the Thunder.

Where to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game?

The Dallas Mavericks - OKC Thunder will be broadcast on local TV - BSOK, and BSSW-DAL. You can also catch live action on the NBA League Pass.

