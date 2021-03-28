Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - March 29th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks come into their NBA match against the OKC Thunder off the back of consecutive losses, in which the Mavs missed the services of NBA All-Star Luka Doncic. The Slovenian is expected to return to the lineup against the Thunder, as is Kristaps Porzingis, who also sat out the last game for the Mavs. In the absence of Dallas' star duo, Tim Hardaway Jr. came off the bench to produce 30 points.

The OKC Thunder are in a rut. They find themselves 13th in the Eastern Conference with a 19-26 record and have the second-worst offense in the NBA this season. They are without their best player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and are dealing with a number of other injury concerns as well.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs OCT Thunder Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, March 29th, 2021 8:00 PM ET. (Tuesday, March 30th, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Advertisement

The Dallas Mavericks have a number of injury concerns. Kristaps Porzingis sat out their last game, while Luka Doncic is nursing a back injury. Jalen Brunson responded with 24 points as Boban Marjanovic also produced a double-double.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis should both return for the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks have Tyrell Terry out, while new acquisition JJ Reddick is also currently unavailable. Regardless, the return of the likes of Doncic and Porzingis should lead to an improved showing, with the former having been in terrific form until the injury.

Key Player – Luka Doncic

Luke Doncic is a frontrunner for the NBA 2021 MVP award and is expected to return after sitting out of the Dallas Mavericks’ last two matches. He is averaging 28.6 points per game, 9.1 assists and 8.3 rebounds. Doncic has consistently been impressive on the offensive end of the court and is also averaging a steal per game. As far as the OKC Thunder are concerned, he will be the one to watch out for.

Advertisement

LUKA DONCIC 🔥

37 PTS in 3 Quarters

Career-high 8 3PTS (8/9)



40-PT win vs Blazerspic.twitter.com/fBqfD3bvR8 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) March 22, 2021

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Luka Doncic, Shooting Guard - Josh Richardson, Small Forward - Tim Hardaway Jr., Power Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith, Center – Kristaps Porzingis

OKC Thunder Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder have struggled throughout the 2020-21 NBA season. They have not been able to break down defenses and have continued to drop games in the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. To make matters worse, all of a sudden, the OKC Thunder have yet another injury crisis at hand.

All over it 📊



Career-high tying 5 assists for @aleksejpokusevs



Career-high and OKC record-tying 23 rebounds for #MosesBrown… (𝘰𝘩, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 21 𝘱𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘯 8-10 𝘍𝘎𝘔) pic.twitter.com/3lGm9MViAt — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) March 28, 2021

Luguentz Dort and Mike Muscala are doubtful, with Austin Rivers and Tony Bradley not ready to feature as yet.

Key Player – Moses Brown

The OKC Thunder have a number of players missing and will be struggling for numbers against the Dallas Mavericks. This should give Moses Brown another start, which will be his sixth this season. Brown’s rebounding abilities and defensive presence have been a boost for the Thunder. He produced a whopping 23 rebounds and 21 points in their last game, and is averaging more than 1 steal and block in his last five matches.

Advertisement

Moses Brown produced 23 rebounds for the OCT Thunder in their last game.

OKC Thunder Predicted Lineup

Point Guard Theo Maledon, Shooting Guard Luguentz Dort, Small Forward Aleksej Pokusevski, Power Forward Isaiah Roby, Center Moses Brown

Mavericks vs Thunder Match Prediction

Both teams have lost their last two NBA matches. However, the Dallas Mavericks will see the likes of Porzingis and Doncic return, which should spell trouble for the OKC Thunder.

The Thunder are without some of their best players and will go into this matchup as clear underdogs.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Thunder?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Fox Sports Southwest and FOX Sports Oklahoma. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.