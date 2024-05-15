Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Preview - May 15, 2024 | Game 5, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the fifth game of their best-of-seven series, with the series tied 2-2. The Thunder won Game 4 100-96 on Monday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game 5 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 15.

The Thunder hold a 90-84 all-time advantage in the regular season and a 16-11 lead in the playoffs. OKC won Game 4 on the road behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 34 points and eight rebounds. Luka Doncic had a triple-double (18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists) for Dallas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 5 of the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Western Conference second-round series is scheduled for Wednesday, May 15, at Paycom Center. The game begins at 9:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+150) vs. Thunder (-180)

Spread: Mavericks (+4) vs. Thunder (-4)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o213) vs. Thunder -110 (u213)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder preview

The Mavericks had a great chance to go up 3-1 in their second-round series after leading 69-65 at the end of the third quarter on Monday. However, a 35-27 fourth quarter for the Thunder gave them the win. While Luka Doncic did have a triple-double, he yet again struggled with his efficiency. The Slovenian guard shot 6 of 20, including 2 of 9 from the 3-point line.

Kyrie Irving struggled as well, as he shot 4 of 11 from the field. The two combined for 3-of-10 shooting in the final quarter. If the duo cannot overcome their shooting slump, Dallas could face another loss Wednesday.

While Dallas’ stars struggled in Game 4, OKC’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shone yet again. He shot 51.9% from the field, including 100% from the free-throw line. He also found great support in Chet Holmgren (18 points, four blocks), Luguentz Dort (17 points, eight rebounds) and Jalen Williams (14 points, nine rebounds, six assists and four steals).

The Thunder need to keep doing more of the same to get a win in Game 5 at home.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Mavericks continue to be without Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic is probable with right knee sprain and left ankle soreness. Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

Dallas’ key substitutes should be Dereck Lively II, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green.

There are no injury concerns for the Thunder. OKC coach Mark Daigneault should start:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG: Josh Giddey SF: Luguentz Dort PF: Jalen Williams C: Chet Holmgren

The Thunder’s key substitutes should be Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 27.5 points. After a subdued series for the guard in terms of scoring, Doncic should finally overcome his shooting woes to end the game with more than 27.5 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 31.5 points. SGA has been hands down the best player in this series and he should score more than 31.5 points on Wednesday.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder are favored to win by four points at home. While this should be a competitive game, OKC should eke out a win and cover the spread. Expect both teams to come out aggressive and combine for more than 213 points.