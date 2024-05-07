Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Preview - May 7, 2024 | Game 1, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Tuesday. This will be the first game of their best-of-seven series. OKC won the most recent regular-season meeting 135-86 on April 14.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game 1 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 7.

The Thunder hold a 90-84 all-time advantage in the regular season and lead the playoffs 14-9. OKC won the 2023-24 regular-season series 3-1. The Thunder won the most recent game behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 15 points and six assists. A Luka Doncic-less Dallas was led by Brandon Williams’ 22 points off of the bench.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 1 of the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Western Conference second-round series is scheduled for Tuesday, May 7, at Paycom Center. The game begins at 9:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+140) vs. Thunder (-165)

Spread: Mavericks (+3.5) vs. Thunder (-3.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o218.5) vs. Thunder -110 (u218.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder preview

The Mavericks eked out a 4-2 series win over the LA Clippers in the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs. Luka Doncic averaged 29.8 points, 9.5 assists and 8.8 rebounds in the first round. He found great support in Kyrie Irving, who averaged 26.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.8 steals.

Dallas won two games on the road and that should give the team a lot of confidence as it won’t have home-court advantage in the Western Conference playoffs.

The OKC Thunder rolled past the New Orleans Pelicans 4-0. The Pelicans were greatly hampered by Zion Williamson’s absence with a hamstring injury. OKC struggled to a 94-92 win in Game 1, but from there on, the young squad looked up to the challenge and didn’t give New Orleans any chance to make a comeback.

The Thunder last played on April 29, so they should be well rested for this series.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic is probable with a knee issue. Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

Dallas’ key substitutes should be Dereck Lively II and Josh Green.

The Thunder don’t have anyone on the injury report. NBA Coach of the Year Mark Daigneault should start:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG: Josh Giddey SF: Luguentz Dort PF: Jalen Williams C: Chet Holmgren

The Thunder’s key substitutes should be Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Kyrie Irving has an over/under of 25.5 points. Irving averaged 28.0 points in the final three games against the Clippers. Irving needs to have a good series for Dallas to prevail against OKC. He should score over 25.5 points on Tuesday.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 28.5 points. SGA is an offensive genius and he should lead the Thunder with over 28.5 points in Game 1.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder are favored by 3.5 points at home. Despite OKC sweeping the Pelicans, this should be a close series, mainly because of its inexperience and Dallas’ dynamic duo of Doncic and Irving. The Thunder should get a hard-fought win Tuesday. It should be a high-scoring game with the team total going north of 218.5 points.