Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Prediction & Preview - May 9, 2024 | Game 2, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of the two 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Thursday. This will be the second game of their best-of-seven series. OKC won Game 1 117-95 on Tuesday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game 2 preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for May 9.

The Thunder hold a 90-84 all-time advantage in the regular season and a 15-9 lead in the playoffs. OKC won the 2023-24 regular-season series 3-1. The Thunder won Game 1 behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 29 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Kyrie Irving led the Mavs in scoring with 20 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 2 of the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Western Conference second-round series is scheduled for Thursday, May 9, at Paycom Center. The game begins at 9:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on ESPN. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+165) vs. Thunder (-200)

Spread: Mavericks (+5) vs. Thunder (-5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o218.5) vs. Thunder -110 (u218.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder preview

The Mavericks offense failed them in Game 1, as they shot just 39.3%. Luka Doncic struggled mightily and he shot just 6 of 19, including 1 of 8 from the 3-point line. Dallas’ hopes of going past this round depends on Doncic. The Slovenian needs to have a good series and more importantly a good Game 2 if the Mavs want to avoid a 2-0 hole in the series.

The Thunder are the most inexperienced squad left in the 2024 NBA Playoffs but their play in Game 1 proved otherwise. OKC shot an efficient 44.9% from the floor and a terrific 45.7% from beyond the arc.

Besides SGA’s 29 points, the Thunder got great contributions from Chet Holmgren (19 points, seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals) and Jalen Williams (18 points). The key for OKC is to keep doing more of the same to win Game 2.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder starting lineups, subs and rotations

The Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber (shoulder) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Luka Doncic is probable with a knee injury but he practiced Wednesday and should play Game 2. Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Luka Doncic SG: Kyrie Irving SF: Derrick Jones Jr. PF: P.J. Washington C: Daniel Gafford

Dallas’ key substitutes should be Dereck Lively II, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Josh Green.

The Thunder didn’t have any injuries to report. OKC coach Mark Daigneault should start:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG: Josh Giddey SF: Luguentz Dort PF: Jalen Williams C: Chet Holmgren

The Thunder’s key substitutes should be Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams and Aaron Wiggins.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Luka Doncic has an over/under of 30.5 points. After a subpar game on Tuesday, expect the Slovenian superstar to come back strong and score more than 30.5 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 29.5 points. After finishing second in the 2024 NBA MVP race, expect Shai to be motivated to put the Thunder on his back and carry them to a win. He should finish the night with over 29.5 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder are favored by the oddsmakers to win Game 2 at home. While Dallas is expected to put up a better performance than Tuesday, OKC should prevail in this one as well. This should be a high-scoring game with the total going over 218.5 points.