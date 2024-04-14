Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | April 14, 2024

The Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder matchup is one of the 15 NBA games scheduled for Sunday, the final day of the 2023-24 regular season. This will be the fourth and final matchup between the two teams this season, with OKC leading the series tied 2-1. The Thunder won the previous game 126-119 on March 14.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for April 14.

The Thunder hold a 89-84 all-time advantage against the Mavericks. OKC won the most recent game between the two teams behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s 31 points, nine rebounds, five assists, and two steals. Kyrie Irving led the Mavs with 36 points and 12 assists.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder game is scheduled for Sunday, April 14, at Paycom Center. The game begins at 3:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised on Bally Sports OK and Bally Sports SW-DAL. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+1048) vs. Thunder (-2095)

Spread: Mavericks (+19.5) vs. Thunder (-19.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o223.5) vs. Thunder -110 (u223.5)

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder preview

The Mavericks (50-31) are fifth in the West and have secured that spot and will play the LA Clippers in the first round. They won eight of the past 10 games and have decided to rest key players for Sunday’s contest.

The Thunder (56-25) are first in the West and should stay there with a win. The Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets are second and third, respectively, with the same record. OKC is on a four-game win streak. It defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 125-107 on Friday. SGA led the team with 23 points.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder starting lineups, subs and rotations

With their first-round matchup fixed, the Mavericks will rest most of their key players. Luka Doncic (ankle), Kyrie Irving (hamstring), Derrick Jones (shoulder), Dereck Lively II (knee), P.J. Washington (right ankle), Daniel Gafford (right elbow), Dante Exum (right foot), Maxi Kleber (low back spasms), and Greg Brown II (personal) are out.

Dallas coach Jason Kidd should start:

PG: Jaden Hardy SG: Tim Hardaway Jr. SF: Olivier-Maxence Prosper PF: Josh Green C: Dwight Powell

Dallas’ key substitutes should be Brandon Williams, A.J. Lawson and Markieff Morris.

The Thunder have not reported any injuries. OKC coach Mark Daigneault should start:

PG: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander SG: Josh Giddey SF: Luguentz Dort PF: Jalen Williams C: Chet Holmgren

The Thunder’s key substitutes should be Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins, and Jaylin Williams.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder betting tips

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has an over/under of 26.5 points. He should easily reach that mark against a second-string Dallas Starting 5.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder prediction

The Thunder are heavily favored at home and they should get the win. With most of Dallas’ best players rested, OKC should cover the spread and finish the season at the top of the West standing. The team total should be under 223.5 points as the Mavericks could struggle to score.