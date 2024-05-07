Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 1 (May 7)

The NBA Playoffs have not disappointed so far, with the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder series shaking up to be one of the more interesting matchups in the postseason. Following an impressive 4-0 series sweep against the New Orleans Pelicans, the young core of Thunder players are looking to make a statement against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder, Game 1: Injuries

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks Injuries

The Dallas Mavericks will be rolling into the Thunder's Paycom Center without the services of Maxi Kleber (shoulder sprain) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Against the number-one seed in the Western Conference, the Mavericks will need their supporting cast to step up tonight.

Additionally, Luka Doncic is listed as probable with a knee sprain.

Player Injury Status Maxi Kleber Shoulder Sprain Out Olivier-Maxence Prosper Ankle Sprain Out Luka Doncic Knee Sprain Probable

OKC Thunder Injuries

Compared to the Mavericks, the OKC Thunder have a clean injury report tonight. With the missing pieces on Dallas' side, this Thunder unit should take advantage of the matchup at hand.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineup and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for May 7

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Luka Doncic Dante Exum Kyrie Irving Shooting Guard Kyrie Irving Tim Hardaway Jr. Jaden Hardy Small Forward Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green Tim Hardaway Jr. Power Forward PJ Washington Derrick Jones Jr. Derrick Jones Jr. Center Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II PJ Washington

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for May 7

Position Starter 2nd 3rd Point Guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Cason Wallace Josh Giddey Shooting Guard Josh Giddey Isaiah Joe Cason Wallace Small Forward Luguentz Dort Aaron Wiggins Gordon Hayward Power Forward Jalen Williams Gordon Hayward Kenrich Williams Center Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Kenrich Williams

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Game Preview

Throughout their four head-to-head meetings in the regular season, the Thunder hold a 3-1 series record against them, with the Mavericks' lone 146-111 win being back on Feb. 10, 2024. Be that as it may, the NBA Playoffs are a whole different ball game where each series begins at 0-0.

In this much-anticipated second-round series, Doncic is the leading scorer for his team against the Thunder this season. The MVP candidate is averaging 34.0 points (55.6% shooting, including 42.9% from the 3-point range) against the fourth-best defense (111.0 rating) in the NBA.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the primary scoring option for the OKC Thunder this season, who averaged 22.0 points (51.8% shooting, including 27.3% from 3-point range) against Dallas this season. Interestingly, the Thunder's defensive identity will be put to the test against the scorching offensive duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game 1?

The contest will be nationally televised on TNT and TruTV at 9:30 pm Eastern Time. Additionally, NBA fans can also check the game out on the following radio stations: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM, WWLS/WKY and 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM.

Moreover, fans can also watch the game on the Fubo live-streaming platform. It features four subscription packages to choose from, depending on fans' preferences.

The pro ($79.99/month), elite ($89.99/month), premier ($99.99/month) and Latino ($32.99/month) packages all have a free trial available to check out.