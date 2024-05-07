Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Game 1 (May 7)

The NBA Playoffs have not disappointed so far, with the Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder series shaking up to be one of the more interesting matchups in the postseason. Following an impressive 4-0 series sweep against the New Orleans Pelicans, the young core of Thunder players are looking to make a statement against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder, Game 1: Injuries
Dallas Mavericks Injuries
The Dallas Mavericks will be rolling into the Thunder's Paycom Center without the services of Maxi Kleber (shoulder sprain) and Olivier-Maxence Prosper (ankle sprain). Against the number-one seed in the Western Conference, the Mavericks will need their supporting cast to step up tonight.
Additionally, Luka Doncic is listed as probable with a knee sprain.
OKC Thunder Injuries
Compared to the Mavericks, the OKC Thunder have a clean injury report tonight. With the missing pieces on Dallas' side, this Thunder unit should take advantage of the matchup at hand.
Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Starting lineup and depth chart
Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for May 7
OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart for May 7
Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder: Game Preview
Throughout their four head-to-head meetings in the regular season, the Thunder hold a 3-1 series record against them, with the Mavericks' lone 146-111 win being back on Feb. 10, 2024. Be that as it may, the NBA Playoffs are a whole different ball game where each series begins at 0-0.
In this much-anticipated second-round series, Doncic is the leading scorer for his team against the Thunder this season. The MVP candidate is averaging 34.0 points (55.6% shooting, including 42.9% from the 3-point range) against the fourth-best defense (111.0 rating) in the NBA.
Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the primary scoring option for the OKC Thunder this season, who averaged 22.0 points (51.8% shooting, including 27.3% from 3-point range) against Dallas this season. Interestingly, the Thunder's defensive identity will be put to the test against the scorching offensive duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game 1?
The contest will be nationally televised on TNT and TruTV at 9:30 pm Eastern Time. Additionally, NBA fans can also check the game out on the following radio stations: ESPN Radio, SiriusXM, WWLS/WKY and 97.1 FM / S: 99.1 FM.
Moreover, fans can also watch the game on the Fubo live-streaming platform. It features four subscription packages to choose from, depending on fans' preferences.
The pro ($79.99/month), elite ($89.99/month), premier ($99.99/month) and Latino ($32.99/month) packages all have a free trial available to check out.