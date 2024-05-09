Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 2 (May 9) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder resume their 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semis in Thursday's Game 2 contest. The Mavericks succumbed to a 117-95 loss in Game 1 against all expectations. Dallas couldn't get much out of Luka Doncic, who struggled with a knee issue that limited him to 19 points on 6 of 19 shooting.

The Mavs also struggled with foul trouble early in the game as the Thunder played aggressively on offense after their shots didn't fall early. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander made 13 trips to the foul line, while Jalen Williams attempted six shots from the charity stripe.

The Thunder also gained a 25-15 advantage on second-chance points as they outplayed the Mavericks with their physicality and hustle.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Injury Reports for Game 2

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks have three players on their injury report, including Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Oliver-Maxence Prosper.

Doncic is questionable with a knee injury, while Kleber and Prosper are out with shoulder and ankle injuries.

OKC Thunder injury report

The Thunder don't have any injuries.

Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts Game 2

Dallas Mavericks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Mavericks will start Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr., PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford.

Tim Hardaway Jr., Dereck Lively II and Josh Green could play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Luka Doncic Jaden Hardy Brandon Williams Shooting guards Kyrie Irving Dante Exum

Small forwards Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green Tim Hardway Jr. Power forwards PJ Washington



Centers Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

OKC Thunder Starting Lineup and Depth Chart

The Thunder will start Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Lu Dort and Chet Holmgren.

Cason Wallace, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins could play the most minutes off the bench.

Point guards Josh Giddey Cason Wallace Adam Flagler Shooting guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Isaiah Joe Lindy Waters III Small forwards Jalen Williams Aaron Wiggins Mike Muscala Power forwards Luguentz Dort Gordon Hayward Kenrich Williams Centers Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Bismack Biyombo

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Game 2?

ESPN will broadcast the Mavericks vs. Thunder Game 2, while Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Oklahoma will provide local coverage. Fans outside the US can watch the game online via NBA League Pass. Tipoff is at 9:30 PM ET at Paycom Center, the Thunder's home court.

The Thunder are -192 favorites to win with a -5 spread. The home court advantage and Game 1's lopsided result favors the Thunder to win again. However, the Mavericks aren't far as per the oddsmakers to steal homecourt in Game 2, boasting a +160 money line.

The Mavericks have more experience, and they are equally talented, if not more than the Thunder.