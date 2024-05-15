Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5 (May 15) | 2024 NBA Playoffs 

The Dallas Mavericks and OKC Thunder will square off in Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs Western Conference semis on Wednesday. The Mavericks blew a solid opportunity to go up 3-1 in the series after giving up a 14-point lead in the 100-96 Game 4 loss at home.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving underperformed. Doncic scored 18 points on 6-of-20 shooting and missed a potential game-tying free throw, while Irving had nine points on 4-of-11 shooting. The Thunder were excellent defensively despite their offensive struggles mosflt of the game.

Meanwhile, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander ensured that the offensive issues didn't doom the Thunder with a 34-point performance. It was a masterful outing, as the MVP runner-up attempted 14 of 27 shots from midrange, making 10. SGA scored six points from the free-throw line.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The game was for the superstars to make a difference, and the one from OKC did that over the Mavericks' backcourt duo, which proved to be the ultimate difference between the teams as the Thunder avoided a 3-1 hole.

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Injury Reports for Game 5

Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks have listed Luka Doncic as probable to play, while Maxi Kleber and Olivier-Maxence Propser are ruled out.

Thunder injury report

The Thunder don't have any players on their injury report.

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Game 5

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Derrick Jones Jr., P.J. Washington and Daniel Gafford will start for the Mavericks.

Point guards Luka Doncic Jaden Hardy Brandon Williams Shooting guards Kyrie Irving Dante Exum

Small forwards Derrick Jones Jr. Josh Green Tim Hardway Jr. Power forwards PJ Washington



Centers Daniel Gafford Dereck Lively II Dwight Powell

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, Luguentz Dort and Chet Holmgren will start for the Thunder.

Point guards Josh Giddey Cason Wallace Adam Flagler Shooting guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Isaiah Joe Lindy Waters III Small forwards Jalen Williams Aaron Wiggins Mike Muscala Power forwards Luguentz Dort Gordon Hayward Kenrich Williams Centers Chet Holmgren Jaylin Williams Bismack Biyombo

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Game 5?

Game 5 between the Mavericks and Thunder will be televised by TNT and TruTV. Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Oklahoma will cover the game in local areas. For fans outside the US, NBA League Pass is an online streaming option. The game will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET at Paycom Center, the Thunder's home court.

The Thunder have swung the series in their favor after winning Game 4 and tying the contest 2-2. OKC is a -178 favorite, with a -4.5 spread to win Game 5 and go up 3-2.

Also read: Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Top 10 player props available for 2024 NBA