Dallas Mavericks vs OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 17 | 2024-25 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks will play their second game in as many nights as they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday. Jason Kidd's team will look to get back to .500 after enduring a tough stretch, whereas the banged-up Thunder will look to keep their foot on the gas after a strong start to the season.

The Mavericks snapped a four-game losing streak with a 110-93 win over the Victor Wembanyanma-less San Antonio Spurs. They overcame a slow start to the contest and an early eight-point deficit in the second quarter to come out firing in the second half, outscoring the Spurs 38-18 in the third quarter.

P.J. Washington was back for the Mavericks after missing the previous five games with a right knee injury, and Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving combined for 38 points and 12 assists in the win.

The Thunder, on the other hand, are riding a three-game winning streak, and they've only lost two games this season. That's despite losing star big man Chet Holmgren in the loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Mark Daigneault's team is fresh off a 99-83 win over the Phoenix Suns, with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 28 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal in the triumph.

At 11-2, the Thunder have the best record in the Western Conference, and they went 3-1 in four meetings with the Mavericks last season.

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Injury Report for Nov. 17

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Dallas Mavericks are finally getting closer to full strength. They got Dereck Lively II, P.J. Washington and Maxi Kleber back, and even Naji Marshall, who was questionable with an illness, was able to suit up for their latest matchup.

At the time of writing, only backup PG Dante Exum is listed on their injury report due to a right wrist injury.

OKC Thunder injury report

The Thunder, on the other hand, have a lengthy injury report. Rookie guard Nikola Topic is out for the season with an ACL injury, while Isaiah Harstentein has yet to make his season debut with a hand injury.

PFs Chet Holmgren and Jaylin Williams are out with hamstring and hip injuries, respectively, and SG Alex Caruso will miss another game with a hip ailment of his own.

Dallas Mavericks vs. OKC Thunder Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Nov. 17

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

The Dallas Mavericks could insert P.J. Washington back in the starting lineup after he came off the bench on Saturday. He'd join Klay Thompson and Dereck Lively II in the frontcourt, with Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving in the backcourt.

Point Guards

Luka Doncic

Spencer Dinwiddie

Brandon Williams

Shooting Guards

Kyrie Irving

Jaden Hardy

Quentin Grimes

Small Forwards

Klay Thompson

Naji Marshall

Olivier-Maxence Prosper

Power Forwards

P.J. Washington

Maxi Kleber

Markieff Morris

Center Dereck Lively II

Daniel Gafford

Dwight Powell



OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

The Thunder will most likely roll with the same starting lineup from the previous three games, featuring Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isiah Joe in the backcourt, Lu Dortz and Aaron Wiggins at forward and Jalen Williams as a small-ball center.

Point Guards

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Ajay Mitchell

Adam Flagler

Shooting Guards

Isaiah Joe

Cason Wallace

Small Forwards

Lu Dort



Power Forwards

Aaron Wiggins

Kenrich Williams

Dillon Jones

Ousmane Dieng

Centers Jalen Williams

Branden Carlson



The game tips off at 6 p.m. ET.

