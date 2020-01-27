Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Preview and Predictions - 27th January 2020

The Mavericks are leading the league in turnovers.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time: Monday, 27 January 2020 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Last Game Results

Dallas Mavericks (28-17): 107-112 loss to Utah Jazz (25 January, Saturday)

Oklahoma City Thunder (28-19): 113-104 win over Minnesota Timberwolves (25 January, Saturday)

Dallas Mavericks Preview

After having dropped two of their last three, the Dallas Mavericks slipped to the 6th spot on the Western Conference, with a 28-17 (0.622) win-loss record at the moment. With Dwight Powell out for the entire season after rupturing his right Achilles tendon, the Mavericks find themselves devoid of a skilled center moving forward.

However, this team has been maintaining the league's best offensive rating (117.4) and continues to drop over 116 points on average.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka is averaging a near-triple-double this year.

Luka Doncic is now an All-Star starter from the Eastern Conference in just his sophomore year. The 20-year-old is averaging blazing numbers in 29 points, 8.1 rebounds and 9.5 assists per matchup, while shooting 47% from the floor this year.

The Slovenian phenom has been playing pro ball in Europe since the age of 13, and his surge to NBA fame has been anything but a surprise. He is single-handedly leading the Mavericks franchise on the path of resurgence this season.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Kristaps Porzingis, Seth Curry, Dorian Finney-Smith, Luka Doncic, Tim Hardaway Jr.

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

After dropping two straight games, the Oklahoma City Thunder have now won five in a row as they look forward to hosting Luka and the Mavericks. OKC have been shooting at a 47% clip from the field, and are currently placed right behind the Mavericks on the West standings with a 28-19 (0.596) record.

They beat Minnesota without the services of center Nerlens Noel, who underwent a procedure to repair a left cheek fracture, and forward Danilo Gallinari, who has a thumb injury. Both are questionable to return to the lineup against Dallas.

Key Player - Chris Paul

Paul is playing his 15th year in the league.

Chris Paul posted a solid double-double of 25 points and 10 assists recently to lead the understaffed OKC squad over the ailing Timberwolves. His leadership and basketball IQ have made for an integral part of OKC's recent surge to success.

The 34-year-old is making 49% of his field-goal attempts to average 17.2 points this season so far. Having played in all 47 games for the Thunder this year, CP3 has embraced his role with a team that has surprised a wide majority.

Thunder Predicted Lineup

Darius Bazley, Steven Adams, Chris Paul, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Luguentz Dort

Mavericks vs Thunder Match Prediction

The Thunder will be desperate to keep their winning streak alive, and avoid a home loss in the process. On the other hand, Dallas have been figuring their way through a mid-season slump and need to get back in the win column. Down the stretch, the Thunder will close this one out at home.

Where to Watch Mavericks vs Thunder?

There will be live coverage of the game on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Oklahoma from 8:00 PM ET. You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.