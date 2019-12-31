Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder: Match Preview and Predictions - 31st December 2019

Luka Doncic is listed as questionable for this game

Match Details

Match Details: Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder

Date & Time: Tuesday, 31st December 2019 (8:00 PM ET)

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City, OK

Last game results

Dallas Mavericks (21-11): 108-95 loss against the Los Angeles Lakers (December 29)

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-15): 98-97 win over the Toronto Raptors (December 29)

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are arguably exceeding their expectations, sitting fifth in the Western Conference with a 21-11 record. They possess a young core consisting of two exceptionally skilled international players and thus far, the core is off to a good start too.

Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis are helping the Mavericks become a playoff-bound team - which comes as no surprise with Doncic establishing himself as a potential MVP candidate, one who has the entire league on notice.

After a fall in Sunday's game against the Lakers, Doncic is listed as questionable for this game. He underwent the NBA's concussion protocol after departing the game, before returning in the second-half. However, the Mavs are not taking any chances and will likely not risk him nor Tim Hardaway Jr. (hamstring) as they travel to Oklahoma.

Key Player - Kristaps Porzingis

Porzingis started the season slow, but now he's beginning to hit his stride and will need a good display next

With Doncic questionable, the Mavericks will need offense from their second option: precisely where Porzingis steps in. This season, Kristaps is averaging 17.3 points and 9.4 rebounds.

On Sunday, Porzingis had 11 points and seven rebounds, shooting 40% from the field and 42.9% from three-point range. This was a solid game from the Unicorn, though if the Mavericks are serious about winning, they need more scoring from him.

Mavericks Predicted Lineup

Dorian Finney-Smith, Kristaps Porzingis, Dwight Powell, Seth Curry and Delon Wright.

Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Oklahoma City Thunder are 17-11 this season and find themselves seventh in the Western Conference. This is extremely impressive, having traded away their two star players - Russell Westbrook and Paul George - in the offseason.

The young Thunder have a veteran in Chris Paul, and the combination of him and theier young core has worked well up to this stage. Today, they'll battle against another surprising team in the Mavericks.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Gilgeous-Alexander had 32 points on Sunday and will be eager for another impressive display

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had a career game on Sunday against the Raptors, tying his career-high with 32 points. He also recorded seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.

The Toronto native played well against his hometown team, as he continues to impress during his sophomore season. He's averaging nearly nine points more than he did last term, and his rebounding has also improved too. While he might not have another career night, expect Gilgeous-Alexander to have a good performance.

Thunder Predicted Lineup

Terrance Ferguson, Darius Bazley, Steven Adams, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chris Paul.

Mavericks vs Thunder Match Prediction

Both teams are doing better than most critics expected. Fifth and seventh in the West respectively, they would both be playoff teams if the postseason started tomorrow.

The Thunder are on a two-game winning streak, while the Mavericks lost their most recent game. OKC have a chance to extend their run if they get this win on their home floor, and there's no reason why they shouldn't be bullish about their chances of success in this one.

Where to Watch Mavericks vs Thunder?

This game will be featured on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Oklahoma. It will also be on NBA League Pass.