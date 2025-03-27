Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | March 27, 2025

The Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of eight games scheduled for Thursday. Dallas is 11th in the West with a 35-38 record, while Orlando is eighth in the East with a 35-38 record as well.

The two teams have played each other 72 times in the regular season, with the Mavericks holding a 43-29 lead. This will be their second and final game this season.

They last played on Nov. 3 when Dallas won 108-85 behind former Maverick Luka Doncic’s 32 points. Franz Wagner led Orlando with 13 points.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic game details and odds

The Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EDT on Thursday, March 27, at Kia Center. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on NBA TV. It will also air locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and KFAA. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+205) vs. Magic (-250)

Spread: Mavericks (+6.5) vs. Magic (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks -110 (o218.5) vs. Magic -110 (u218.5)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic preview

The Mavs are coming off of a 128-113 loss to the New York Knicks on Tuesday. Naji Marshall led the team with 38 points. The good news for Dallas is that Anthony Davis returned to the lineup on Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. He had 12 points in a 120-101 win. Davis is questionable for Thursday’s game.

Dallas is tied with the Phoenix Suns in terms of record but is behind in the standings because of head-to-head record. The Mavs have won just three of the past 10 games and need to be near perfect with just nine games left on the season.

The Magic are on a three-game win streak and have won six of the past 10 games. They are coming off a 111-104 win against the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday. Paolo Banchero led the team with 32 points, while Franz Wagner played the perfect second fiddle with 26 points.

Orlando has a 2.5-game lead over the Chicago Bulls for the eighth spot. If it can secure the eighth spot, it will have two shots at making the playoffs from the play-in tournament.

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic betting props

Anthony Davis’ points total is set at 19.5. If the big man plays, he should be able to cross the prop. Bet on the over.

Paolo Banchero’s points total is set at 29.5. He has crossed the mark in four straight games and should be able to do so on Thursday as well. Bet on the over.

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Magic to get a win at home. We expect the same. Orlando should cover the spread for a win in a game where the team total goes past 218.5 points.

