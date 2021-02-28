Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - March 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks are scheduled to lock horns against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center for the second time in the 2020-21 NBA season.

In the first meeting between the two teams this campaign, the Dallas Mavericks surged past the Orlando Magic 112-98, courtesy Luka Doncic's triple-double performance. However, the night belonged to Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 36 points with eight long-range efforts.

For the Orlando Magic, it was the usual suspect, Nikola Vucevic, who had a power-packed double-double outing that included 30 points and 15 boards.

Match Details

Date & Time: Monday, March 1st, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks did the seemingly impossible in their last outing, snapping the depleted Brooklyn Nets's eight-game winning streak; the Nets were without Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. With the win, the Dallas Mavericks are back to .500 on the season.

The Dallas Mavericks got excellent performances from their top duo, as Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis sizzled in the win against the Brookyln Nets. Luka Doncic finished off his game-night with 27 points, while Porzingis dropped 18 points in his team's 16th win of the season.

Boss man loves it 🙌

The Dallas Mavericks saw as many as six players scoring in double digits in that game. Rick Carlisle will hope to build some momentum as they look to keep their win-streak going against the Orlando Magic on Monday.

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic (#77) of the Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is a humble superstar who shied away from his comparison to Larry Bird in a post-game interview with Rachel Nichols following the Brooklyn Nets.

The 22-year-old just wants to keep winning and take the Dallas Mavericks back to the playoffs this year.

🎥 @luka7doncic joins @Rachel__Nichols to chat about tonight's W, the comparison to Larry Bird and making his 2nd All-Star appearance next weekend 🌟

Nevertheless, the Slovenian sensation has taken the league by storm since joining the NBA in the 2018-19 season. The 2021 All-Star continues to fill the stat sheet with incredible numbers across the board. He is leading the Dallas Mavericks in points, rebounds and assists this season.

In 31 games this campaign, Doncic has averaged 28.5 points, nine assists and 8.4 rebounds on 47.5% shooting from the field.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

PG Luka Doncic, SG Josh Richardson, SF Maxi Kleber, PF Dorian Finney-Smith, C Boban Marjanovic.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic are experiencing a nightmare scenario, as they are struggling to keep their heads above water.

Despite Nikola Vucevic's heroics, the Orlando Magic fell to their third straight loss, going down to the West-leading Utah Jazz in their previous matchup. As a result, the Magic are on the verge of dropping another spot in the East. That is because the Cavaliers have launched an impressive three-game winning streak to move to 13th in their Conference.

It's the eighth 𝟑𝟬-plus-point game for @NikolaVucevic this season.



He's posted 𝟑𝟒 points tonight.

The Orlando Magic are in desperate need of someone other than Nikola Vucevic to step up to the plate and lead the team on a consistent basis. At the moment, their season is only going downhill.

Key Player - Nikola Vucevic

Nikola Vucevic (#9) of the Orlando Magic

Nikola Vucevic has been battling hard to keep his side afloat but won't be able to achieve this feat all by himself. Nevertheless, the 2021 All-Star is coming off another stellar outing, registering 34 points, eight boards and four assists in the loss against the Utah Jazz.

The Orlando Magic will be tested by the streaky Dallas Mavericks. The matchup will feature two All-Stars going head to head, as Luka Doncic will lock horns with Nikola Vucevic in a potentially high-scoring game.

In 34 games this season, Vucevic is averaging 24.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists on 48.3% shooting from the field and 41% accuracy from the distance.

Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineup

PG Michael-Carter Williams, SG Evan Fournier, SF James Ennis III, PF Al-Farouq Aminu, C Nikola Vucevic.

Mavericks vs Magic Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will be beaming with confidence after beating a top contender, the Brooklyn Nets. With Porzingis back in action, the Dallas Mavericks will aim to launch a winning streak that could thrust them back into the top eight teams in the West.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have gone 4-6 in their last ten matchups. Steve Clifford's side will once again look to the man in the middle, Nikola Vucevic, to guide them to victory in this game.

However, he may find the task difficult to achieve, as Luka Doncic has been in impressive form. The Dallas Mavericks head into this matchup as the favorites to win.

Where to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic game?

The game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic will be telecast on Fox Sports Florida and Fox Sports Southwest (Dallas). The game can also be live-stream on the NBA League Pass.