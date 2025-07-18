Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Preview and Prediction - July 18 | 2025 NBA Summer League

There are six games on the 2025 NBA Summer League schedule for Friday, including the Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic matchup. Neither team qualified for the playoffs, but their final game gives more opportunities for players to showcase what they have.

Dallas has a record of 1-3, shutting down number one pick Cooper Flagg after just two games in Las Vegas. The Magic, on the other hand, are winless heading into Friday's contest. Three of Orlando's four losses have been close games, with an average losing margin of just 3.3 points.

The Mavericks-Magic Summer League game will be televised on NBA TV and beIN Sports. It's also available locally on KFAA-TV in Dallas, as well as via live stream on NBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Mavericks (+159) vs. Magic (-196)

Spread: Mavericks +4.5 (-110) vs. Magic -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Mavericks o170.5 (-111), Magic u170.5 (-111)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Preview

The Dallas Mavericks had a promising start to the Summer League, beating the LA Lakers in their first game. However, the wheels fell off after that as they lost to the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers. Cooper Flagg played well in his second game, but the team shut him down after that.

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic will try to get their first win of the Summer League and end the campaign on a high note. They have been playing well, though they are unable to close things out. They were only blown out by the OKC Thunder, but had close losses against the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Rosters

Mavericks

Melvin Ajinca - Forward

Obinna Anochili - Forward

Moussa Cisse - Center

Matthew Cleveland - Guard

Matt Cross - Forward

Aliou Diarra - Forward

Cooper Flagg - Forward

Jordan Hall - Guard

Nolan Hickman - Guard

Miles Kelly - Guard

Maxwell Lewis - Forward

Gabe McGlothan - Forward

Ryan Nembhard - Guard

Zhuric Phelps - Guard

Jamarion Sharp - Center

Jaylin Williams - Forward

Magic

Jaden Akins - Guard

Marcus Bingham Jr. - Forward

Jalen Crutcher - Guard

Marcio Santos - Forward

Tristan Da Silva - Forward

Johnell Davis - Guard

Zach Freemantle - Forward

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield - Forward

Djordije Jovanovic - Forward

Kylor Kelley - Center

Lynn Kidd - Center

Skal Labissiere - Center

Dakota Leffew - Guard

Wendell Moore Jr. - Guard

Noah Penda - Forward

Jase Richardson - Guard

Nate Santos - Forward

Lazar Stefanovic - Guard

Lance Terry - Guard

Ethan Thompson - Guard

Alondes Williams - Guard

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Prediction

The Magic are favored to win the game even though they haven't registered a win in the Summer League. They are playing better as a team than the Mavs, so the prediction is a win for Orlando, with the total going OVER 170.5.

