  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Preview and Prediction - July 18 | 2025 NBA Summer League

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Preview and Prediction - July 18 | 2025 NBA Summer League

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Jul 18, 2025 03:13 GMT
Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Preview and Prediction - July 18. (Photos: IMAGN and @orlandomagic on IG)
Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Preview and Prediction - July 18. (Photos: IMAGN and @orlandomagic on IG)

There are six games on the 2025 NBA Summer League schedule for Friday, including the Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic matchup. Neither team qualified for the playoffs, but their final game gives more opportunities for players to showcase what they have.

Ad

Dallas has a record of 1-3, shutting down number one pick Cooper Flagg after just two games in Las Vegas. The Magic, on the other hand, are winless heading into Friday's contest. Three of Orlando's four losses have been close games, with an average losing margin of just 3.3 points.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Mavericks-Magic Summer League game will be televised on NBA TV and beIN Sports. It's also available locally on KFAA-TV in Dallas, as well as via live stream on NBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST at the Thomas & Mack Center.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Mavericks (+159) vs. Magic (-196)

Ad

Spread: Mavericks +4.5 (-110) vs. Magic -4.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Mavericks o170.5 (-111), Magic u170.5 (-111)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Preview

The Dallas Mavericks had a promising start to the Summer League, beating the LA Lakers in their first game. However, the wheels fell off after that as they lost to the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers. Cooper Flagg played well in his second game, but the team shut him down after that.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic will try to get their first win of the Summer League and end the campaign on a high note. They have been playing well, though they are unable to close things out. They were only blown out by the OKC Thunder, but had close losses against the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Rosters

Mavericks

  • Melvin Ajinca - Forward
  • Obinna Anochili - Forward
  • Moussa Cisse - Center
  • Matthew Cleveland - Guard
  • Matt Cross - Forward
  • Aliou Diarra - Forward
  • Cooper Flagg - Forward
  • Jordan Hall - Guard
  • Nolan Hickman - Guard
  • Miles Kelly - Guard
  • Maxwell Lewis - Forward
  • Gabe McGlothan - Forward
  • Ryan Nembhard - Guard
  • Zhuric Phelps - Guard
  • Jamarion Sharp - Center
  • Jaylin Williams - Forward
Ad

Magic

  • Jaden Akins - Guard
  • Marcus Bingham Jr. - Forward
  • Jalen Crutcher - Guard
  • Marcio Santos - Forward
  • Tristan Da Silva - Forward
  • Johnell Davis - Guard
  • Zach Freemantle - Forward
  • Brandon Huntley-Hatfield - Forward
  • Djordije Jovanovic - Forward
  • Kylor Kelley - Center
  • Lynn Kidd - Center
  • Skal Labissiere - Center
  • Dakota Leffew - Guard
  • Wendell Moore Jr. - Guard
  • Noah Penda - Forward
  • Jase Richardson - Guard
  • Nate Santos - Forward
  • Lazar Stefanovic - Guard
  • Lance Terry - Guard
  • Ethan Thompson - Guard
  • Alondes Williams - Guard
Ad

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Prediction

The Magic are favored to win the game even though they haven't registered a win in the Summer League. They are playing better as a team than the Mavs, so the prediction is a win for Orlando, with the total going OVER 170.5.

About the author
Juan Paolo David

Juan Paolo David

Twitter icon

Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.

Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry. 

What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.

The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.

Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits.

Know More

Orlando Magic Nation! You can check out the latest Orlando Magic Schedule and dive into the Magic Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Juan Paolo David
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications