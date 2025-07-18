Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Preview and Prediction - July 18 | 2025 NBA Summer League

There are six games on the 2025 NBA Summer League schedule for Friday, including the Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic matchup. Neither team qualified for the playoffs, but their final game gives more opportunities for players to showcase what they have.
Dallas has a record of 1-3, shutting down number one pick Cooper Flagg after just two games in Las Vegas. The Magic, on the other hand, are winless heading into Friday's contest. Three of Orlando's four losses have been close games, with an average losing margin of just 3.3 points.
The Mavericks-Magic Summer League game will be televised on NBA TV and beIN Sports. It's also available locally on KFAA-TV in Dallas, as well as via live stream on NBA League Pass, which is a paid subscription. Tip-off is scheduled for 4:00 p.m. EST at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds
Moneyline: Mavericks (+159) vs. Magic (-196)
Spread: Mavericks +4.5 (-110) vs. Magic -4.5 (-110)
Total (O/U): Mavericks o170.5 (-111), Magic u170.5 (-111)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Preview
The Dallas Mavericks had a promising start to the Summer League, beating the LA Lakers in their first game. However, the wheels fell off after that as they lost to the San Antonio Spurs, Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers. Cooper Flagg played well in his second game, but the team shut him down after that.
Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic will try to get their first win of the Summer League and end the campaign on a high note. They have been playing well, though they are unable to close things out. They were only blown out by the OKC Thunder, but had close losses against the Sacramento Kings, Toronto Raptors and Brooklyn Nets.
Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Rosters
Mavericks
- Melvin Ajinca - Forward
- Obinna Anochili - Forward
- Moussa Cisse - Center
- Matthew Cleveland - Guard
- Matt Cross - Forward
- Aliou Diarra - Forward
- Cooper Flagg - Forward
- Jordan Hall - Guard
- Nolan Hickman - Guard
- Miles Kelly - Guard
- Maxwell Lewis - Forward
- Gabe McGlothan - Forward
- Ryan Nembhard - Guard
- Zhuric Phelps - Guard
- Jamarion Sharp - Center
- Jaylin Williams - Forward
Magic
- Jaden Akins - Guard
- Marcus Bingham Jr. - Forward
- Jalen Crutcher - Guard
- Marcio Santos - Forward
- Tristan Da Silva - Forward
- Johnell Davis - Guard
- Zach Freemantle - Forward
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield - Forward
- Djordije Jovanovic - Forward
- Kylor Kelley - Center
- Lynn Kidd - Center
- Skal Labissiere - Center
- Dakota Leffew - Guard
- Wendell Moore Jr. - Guard
- Noah Penda - Forward
- Jase Richardson - Guard
- Nate Santos - Forward
- Lazar Stefanovic - Guard
- Lance Terry - Guard
- Ethan Thompson - Guard
- Alondes Williams - Guard
Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic Prediction
The Magic are favored to win the game even though they haven't registered a win in the Summer League. They are playing better as a team than the Mavs, so the prediction is a win for Orlando, with the total going OVER 170.5.
