Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (Nov. 6)

The Dallas Mavericks bounced back from their defeat to the Denver Nuggets with a 124-118 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Nov. 5. Now, on the second night of a back-to-back, the Mavericks will face the Orlando Magic, who have looked impressive to begin the new season.

Orlando's rebuilding project seems to be right on schedule. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero are the two stars of the team, and could both be knocking on the door of an All-Star appearance in the next few seasons.

Dallas, on the other hand, has dreams of competing for a championship. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are the two players tasked with leading their team to new heights. The superstar backcourt duo have shown signs of a developing partnership in recent weeks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Preview: Game details

Teams: Dallas Mavericks (5-1) vs. Orlando Magic (4-2)

Date and Time: Nov. 6, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, Florida

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Preview: Preview

Grant Williams has been a huge addition to the Dallas Mavericks roster. The veteran forward has emerged as a defensive leader for his new team, while his three-point shooting is providing some much-needed spacing for the duo of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving.

Derrick Lively II has also been integral in the Mavericks' defensive upswing. However, it's the offensive punch of the Doncic/Irving backcourt that has ensured Dallas has enjoyed a strong start to the new season.

The Magic have also been impressive in the opening weeks of the new NBA season. Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, Markelle Fultz, and Jalen Suggs are all showing signs of development, which is propelling the Magic to the next phase of their rebuilding project.

Cole Anthony is the ideal sixth man off the bench for Orlando. He brings energy and scoring versatility, which can punish second units.

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Preview: Odds

Moneyline: Mavericks (+100) vs Magic (-118)

Spread: Mavericks +1.5 (-112) vs Magic -1.5 (-108)

Total (O/U): Hornets (o/u 224.5) vs Mavericks (o/u 224.5) -110/-110

The Orlando Magic and Dallas Mavericks are expected to compete in a closely fought contest, according to the small spread that is being offered by multiple sportsbooks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Preview: Potential starting lineups

The Dallas Mavericks starting five could look like this: Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr, Grant Williams, and Derrick Lively II.

The Mavericks backcourt will be key in their game against the Orlando Magic. The rebuilding Eastern Conference team could struggle to contain the duo of Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic.

The Orlando Magic's starting five could look like this: Jalen Suggs, Anthony Black, Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero, and Wendell Carter Jr.

The Magic's youthful starting five has size, skill, scoring, and robust defense. They won't be an easy out for any team.

Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic Preview: Top 3 player stats

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic: 33.8 points, 10.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 50 FG%

Doncic will be the biggest threat for the Dallas Mavericks. Orlando's defense will need to figure out how to slow down the MVP candidate.

Kyrie Irving: 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.3 assists, 44.6 FG%

Irving has looked great to start the season. His ball-handling, scoring, and perimeter defense will be a tough test for Orlando's young backcourt.

Grant Williams: 15.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 51.1 FG%

Grant Williams can provide a punch from three-point range while also controlling the flow of his team's defense.

Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero: 17.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 47.9 FG%

Banchero's size and skill could see him become a future star in the NBA. He will be a difficult prospect for Dallas' defense due to his versatility on offense.

Franz Wagner: 19.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 40.2 FG%

Franz Wagner's elite skillset has him knocking on the door of an All-Star appearance. He's already a well-rounded talent and still has years of growth ahead of him.

Jalen Suggs: 10.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 36.8 FG%

Suggs' athleticism and defensive upside have seen him become an important part of the Magic's rotation since being drafted with the fifth-overall pick in 2021.