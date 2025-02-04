Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 4 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers face each other on Tuesday for their first encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. They previously went 1-1 against each other in their 2023-24 season series.
Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts
Mavericks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 4
The Mavericks are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Kyrie Irving (PG), Spencer Dinwiddie (SG), Klay Thompson (SF), P.J. Washington (PF) and Daniel Gafford (C) for the upcoming matchup.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
Sixers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 4
Meanwhile, the Sixers are projected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Eric Gordon (SG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SF), Caleb Martin (PF) and Joel Embiid (C).
Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Reports
Mavericks injury report for Feb. 4
Tuesday's contest will be the Mavericks' first since the shocking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade announced on Sunday. However, Davis won't debut for the Mavs against the Sixers as he is dealing with an abdomen injury.
Dallas also has Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell listed as out for the game.
Sixers injury report for Feb. 4
Meanwhile, the Sixers have seven players listed on their injury report. Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, KJ Martin and Caleb Martin are listed as questionable to play and their participation will be a game-time decision. Paul George is listed as out while Jared McCain is out for the season.
Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview
Ahead of the game, the Dallas Mavericks are No. 8 in the Western Conference standings with a 26-24 record. They have won four of their last 10 outings and are on a two-game losing streak following their 144-101 blowout road loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Jaden Hardy led their losing effort in the game with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists off the bench.
Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers stand No. 11 in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-29 record. They have won four of their last 10 games and are also on a two-game losing streak after being defeated 118-110 by the Denver Boston Celtics on Sunday. Tyrese Maxey led their losing effort with 34 points, three rebounds and six assists.
How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers?
The Mavericks-76ers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast locally on NBCS-PH+ and KFAA, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.
76ers Fan? Check out the latest Philadelphia 76ers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.