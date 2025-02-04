Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 4 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers face each other on Tuesday for their first encounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. They previously went 1-1 against each other in their 2023-24 season series.

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Starting Lineups and Depth Charts

Mavericks Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 4

The Mavericks are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Kyrie Irving (PG), Spencer Dinwiddie (SG), Klay Thompson (SF), P.J. Washington (PF) and Daniel Gafford (C) for the upcoming matchup.

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Kyrie Irving

Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy SG Klay Thompson Max Christie Quentin Grimes SF P.J. Washington Dante Exum Quentin Grimes PF Naji Marshall P.J. Washington Olivier-Maxence Prosper C Daniel Gafford P.J. Washington Kylor Kelly

Sixers Starting Lineup and Depth Chart for Feb. 4

Meanwhile, the Sixers are projected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Eric Gordon (SG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SF), Caleb Martin (PF) and Joel Embiid (C).

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Tyrese Maxey

Kyle Lowry Reggie Jackson SG Eric Gordon* Kelly Oubre Jr. Kyle Lowry SF Kelly Oubre Jr. Justin Edwards Ricky Council IV PF Caleb Martin* Guerschon Yabusele Justin Edwards C Joel Embiid* Andre Drummond* Guerschon Yabusele

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Injury Reports

Mavericks injury report for Feb. 4

Tuesday's contest will be the Mavericks' first since the shocking Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade announced on Sunday. However, Davis won't debut for the Mavs against the Sixers as he is dealing with an abdomen injury.

Dallas also has Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell listed as out for the game.

Player Status Injury Anthony Davis Out Abdomen Dereck Lively II Out Ankle Dwight Powell Out Hip

Sixers injury report for Feb. 4

Meanwhile, the Sixers have seven players listed on their injury report. Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, KJ Martin and Caleb Martin are listed as questionable to play and their participation will be a game-time decision. Paul George is listed as out while Jared McCain is out for the season.

Player Status Injury Joel Embiid Questionable (GTD) Knee Andre Drummond Questionable (GTD) Toe Caleb Martin Questionable (GTD) Hip KJ Martin Questionable (GTD) Foot Eric Gordon Questionable (GTD) Knee Paul George Out Finger Jared McCain Out (OFS) Knee

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers: Preview

Ahead of the game, the Dallas Mavericks are No. 8 in the Western Conference standings with a 26-24 record. They have won four of their last 10 outings and are on a two-game losing streak following their 144-101 blowout road loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. Jaden Hardy led their losing effort in the game with 21 points, three rebounds and two assists off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers stand No. 11 in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-29 record. They have won four of their last 10 games and are also on a two-game losing streak after being defeated 118-110 by the Denver Boston Celtics on Sunday. Tyrese Maxey led their losing effort with 34 points, three rebounds and six assists.

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers?

The Mavericks-76ers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Tuesday. The game will be broadcast locally on NBCS-PH+ and KFAA, and can also be streamed live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

