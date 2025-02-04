Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 4, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers host the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday for their first enounter of the 2024-25 NBA season. The two teams went 1-1 against each other in their 2023-24 season series.

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers game details and odds

The Mavericks-76ers matchup is scheduled to tip off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The game will be broadcast locally on NBCS-PH+ and KFAA. Fans can also stream it live on FuboTV or via NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+105) vs 76ers (-115)

Spread: Mavericks (+1.5) vs 76ers (-1.5)

Total (O/U): -110 (o225.5) / -110 (u225.5)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are eighth in the Western Conference with a 26-24 record and have won four of their last 10 games. They are on a two-game losing streak following a 144-101 blowout road loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sudnay. Jaden Hardy led their losing effort with 21 points, three reobunds and two assists off the bench.

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers are 11th in the East with a 19-29 record and have won four of their last 10 outings. They are also on a two-game losing streak after a 118-110 home loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday. Tyrese Maxey led their losing effort with 34 points, three rebounds and six assists.

The upcoming matchup will be the Mavericks' first since the shock Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade announced on Sunday. However, Davis won't making his Mavs debut against the Sixers, as he's dealing with an abdomen injury.

Dallas will also be without Dereck Lively II and Dwight Powell. They will likely use a starting lineup of Kyrie Irving (PG), Spencer Dinwiddie (SG), Klay Thompson (SF), P.J. Washington (PF) and Daniel Gafford (C).

Meanwhile, Philadelphia has Paul George listed as out, while Jred McCain is out for the season. Joel Embiid, Andre Drummond, Eric Gordon, KJ Martin and Caleb Martin are listed as questionable, and their participation will be a game-time decision.

The Sixers are expected to deploy a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Eric Gordon (SG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SF), Caleb Martin (PF) and Joel Embiid (C).

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Betting Tips

P.J. Washington is expected to record over 26.5 points + rebounds + assists. While he's averaging under this season, he has had an elevated role for the Mavs off late and has comfortably crossed the mark in his last six outings.

Klay Thompson, meanwhile, could record over 12.5 points. He's averaging 13.5 points this season and has recorded over the line in three of his last four games.

Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction

The Sixers are slightly favored to clinch victory at home on Monday and end their losing streak.

