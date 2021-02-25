Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction & Match Preview - February 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Dallas Mavericks begin their final road trip before the All-Star break with a matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers. The Mavs have finally found some form after shrugging off a slow start to the season while the Sixers continue to hold on to the first seed in the Eastern Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Thursday, February 25th, 7 PM ET (Friday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks have started to look like the playoff favorites they were tipped to be at the start of the season. Rick Carlisle's men have only lost two out of their last nine games since snapping their six-game winless streak in early February. Most of their favorable outcomes have been a result of stellar offense but the Mavs have also shown increased willingness to protect the basket well.

Luka Doncic sets the tone for the Dallas Mavericks but their backcourt has been rather sorted in general. Jalen Brunson has done a great job as the backup point guard and had 22 points against the Boston Celtics. The Mavs do need their bigs to improve their production, especially Kristaps Porzingis who's likely to return to the lineup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

Key Player - Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic

It's been the Luka Doncic show entirely in Dallas. He's back to playing at an elite level after a slow start to the season while averaging 28.9 points, 9.2 assists and 8.8 rebounds per game. He scored two clutch three-pointers including the game-winner against Boston Celtics in the previous outing. The Slovenian will have to be at his best against the Philadelphia 76ers with Ben Simmons nullifying his height advantage.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Josh Richardson, F Dorian Finney-Smith, F Maxi Kleber, C Kristaps Porzingis

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers made the most of a favorable set of fixtures to regain some rhythm after dropping three straight games on the road. The matchup against Dallas Mavericks marks the beginning of a four-game homestand for Philly ahead of the All-Star break. This will be sharpshooter Seth Curry's first outing against his former team. Curry sat out against the Toronto Raptors but is probable for this tie.

Advertisement

That's a 7'0+ center. 🤯



25 at the half for Joel Embiid on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/9Wi4P0JEJk — NBA (@NBA) February 20, 2021

Tobias Harris has been on a tear this season but was snubbed from the All-Star Game. He's averaged 23.6 points, 9.6 assists and 5.2 assists in the last five games for the Philadelphia 76ers. Ben Simmons did make it to the All-Star reserves, and he'll have to justify his selection by limiting Luka Doncic on Thursday.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid is clearly in the MVP conversation with averages of 29.8 points and 11.3 rebounds per game. But the big man has had a tough couple of outings where he's shot a combined 9-of-33 from the floor. Embiid will get a great chance to return to his dominant ways against the Dallas Mavericks whose frontcourt leaves a lot to be desired defensively.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Mavericks vs 76ers Match Prediction

Advertisement

As good as the Dallas Mavericks are right now, they've struggled against teams that defend well. They will be on the road in a long time and that too could take its toll. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers have an impeccable 13-2 home record and Doc Rivers' men will be buoyed by Seth Curry's return to the lineup. Expect Embiid and co. to eke out a tightly-contested win in this game.

Where to watch Mavericks vs 76ers?

National coverage of the game will take place on TNT. Local telecast of the same will be available on FOX Sports Southwest. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Dallas Mavericks vs Philadelphia 76ers: 3 key matchups that could determine the outcome of this encounter