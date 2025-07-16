Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction and preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 16

The Dallas Mavericks continue their 2025 NBA Las Vegas Summer League with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday. The Mavericks have struggled, winning just one of three games in Las Vegas. Their last matchup was the 87-69 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

In the absence of No. 1 pick Cooper Flagg, Ryan Nembhard recorded 11 points, three rebounds and eight assists. Max Lewis added nine points, two rebounds and two assists.

Philadelphia has also struggled. It started the competition with two defeats but managed a 74-58 win over the Washington Wizards on Tuesday.

Justin Edwards recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists, while V.J. Edgecombe Jr. added 15 points, six rebounds and four assists.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers game details and odds

The Mavericks versus 76ers game will take place at Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET. Fans can stream it via ESPN and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Mavericks (+230) vs. Sixers (-285)

Spread: Mavericks (+6.5) vs. Sixers (-6.5)

Total (O/U): Mavericks o169.0 (-110) vs. Sixers u169.0 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers preview

Dallas (1-2) started the competition with an 87-85 win over the LA Lakers on Thursday. Cooper Flagg debuted with 10 points, six rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block. He recorded 31 points in Game 2, but missed Game 3 as the team shut him down.

Philadelphia has had mixed results, but its fans are excited about No. 3 pick V.J. Edgecombe. The former Baylor guard returned from a thumb sprain to help them to a win against the Wizards. Johni Broome chipped in with 14 points, 10 rebounds and one assist.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers roster

Here's a look at the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia Sixers' summer league rosters ahead of their game on Wednesday.

Mavericks

Name Position Ryan Nembhard Guard Miles Kelly Guard Melvin Ajinca F Nolan Hickman G Zhuric Phelps G Cooper Flagg F Jamarion Sharp C Aliou Diarra C Matthew Cleveland G-F Maxwell Lewis F Jordan Hall F Matt Cross F Obinna Anochili-Killen F Moussa Cisse C Gabe McGlothan F Jaylin Williams F

Sixers

Name Position Jalen Hood-Schifino G Jalen Slawson F Justin Edwards F Johni Broome F Izan Almansa F Keve Aluma G-F Stefan Todorovic F Adem Bona F-C Judah Mintz G Jack Clark F Caleb Stone-Carrawell F Saint Thomas F Dominick Barlow F Hunter Sallis F Andrew Funk G Landers Nolley II G-F Mark Armstrong G Alex Reese F V.J. Edgecombe G

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers prediction

Dallas is the underdog on Wednesday. The absence of Cooper Flagg is a big blow, especially after his 31-point performance in the 76-69 loss to the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday.

Philadelphia will enter the game with winning momentum, and the return of V.J. Edgecombe will give the team a boost. Its bench impact will also provide secondary scoring, along with its strong defense.

Our prediction: Expect the Sixers to win.

