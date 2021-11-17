Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 17th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks host the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday for the first matchup of a back-to-back two-game mini-series. The Mavericks will then immediately host the LA Clippers for another two-game set.

In the midst of Stephen Curry's dominance in the Bay Area and the Brooklyn Nets' drama on the East Coast, the Phoenix Suns have been overlooked. They are one of the hottest teams in the league right now, riding a nine-game win streak. They started the season with abysmal defense but have now stabilized and improved in that area as well. The Phoenix Suns have now made it onto several major power rankings across the world, including the NBA itself.

The Dallas Mavericks, on the other hand, are having an abnormal season so far. Their success majorly depends on Kristaps Porzingis' health and his ability to perform at a high level. Luka Doncic is still doing his usual thing and averaging MVP-caliber numbers, but his supporting cast has often been questionable. Interestingly, the Dallas Mavericks are 9-4 through their first 13 games, five wins ahead of .500 but are still negative in points differential. That's because they are getting blown out in their losses and winning the games in close margins.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker and Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have listed Frank Kaminsky as questionable due to right knee soreness. He dropped a career-high 31 points against the Portland Trail Blazers last week. Meanwhile, Dario Saric remains out due to the ACL tear he suffered during last season's playoffs. There is no timeline on his return and many rumors suggest he might get traded before then.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Frank Kaminsky Questionable Right Knee Soreness Dario Saric Out Right ACL Tear - Rehabilitation

Evan Sidery @esidery The Suns really miss Dario Saric’s floor-spacing and playmaking acumen early on this season. Unique element Saric brought to the table. The Suns really miss Dario Saric’s floor-spacing and playmaking acumen early on this season. Unique element Saric brought to the table.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks gets injured against the Denver Nuggets [Source: NBA]

There aren't many names in the Dallas Mavericks' injury report, but the one they have makes all the difference. Superstar Luka Doncic is officially out of the Phoenix Suns game and it is unclear whether he will lace up for the next game as well. Imaging revealed no structural damage to his ankle or knee.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Sources: Tests on Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s left ankle and knee showed no damage. Team will continue to evaluate Doncic daily. Sources: Tests on Mavericks star Luka Doncic’s left ankle and knee showed no damage. Team will continue to evaluate Doncic daily.

Maxi Kleber is also listed out due to a left oblique strain.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Luka Doncic Out Left Knee and Ankle Sprain Maxi Kleber Out Left Oblique Strain

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks are expected to start Jalen Brunson in place of Luka Doncic until the latter returns. The rest of the lineup will the remain the same, though. Tim Hardaway Jr. will start in the backcourt as a shooting guard while Dorian Finney-Smith plays the small forward role. Kristaps Porzingis will likely play the power forward and is expected to deliver in Doncic's absence.

And lastly, Dwight Powell will start as the center. Reggie Bullock and Trey Burke will come off the bench.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have no surprises in their injury report and their starting lineup is intact. Chris Paul and Devin Booker form the star backcourt with Paul running point. Mikal Bridges will be the small forward while Jae Crowder starts as the power forward as usual. And lastly, Deandre Ayton will be the team's bonafide center.

The team has a very deep bench with the likes of Landry Shamet, JaVale McGee, Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne running the second unit.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Jalen Brunson | G - Tim Hardaway Jr. | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | F - Kristaps Porzingis | C - Dwight Powell.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar

