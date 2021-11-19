Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks and the Phoenix Suns will lock horns in an enthralling Western Conference matchup at the Footprint Center on Friday.

This will be the second meeting between the two teams this week. In their first clash, Phoenix came out on top with a 105-98 win. It was their tenth win on the trot, helping them ascend to second in the West.

Meanwhile, for the Dallas Mavericks, nothing seemed to work for them on the night for them. In Luka Doncic's absence, there was no one to carry their offense all game, especially in the fourth quarter. The two teams were all square till the end of the third quarter. The Suns then pulled away in the fourth to win by seven points.

Devin Booker scored 24 points on the night for the Suns while shooting at 52.4% from the field. His backcourt partner, Chris Paul, worked magic from the point guard position, securing 14 assists. Dallas will hope to seek revenge by ending the Suns' impressive ten-game win streak.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The Dallas Mavericks have reported Luka Doncic as doubtful for this game due to injury. He was also rested for the previous game against the Suns. But if he feels fine by game time, coach Jason Kidd might start him. Meanwhile, Maxi Kleber will remain out for the Mavericks. Eugene Omoroyi and JaQuori will also be out due to G-League commitments.

Player Name Status Reason Luka Doncic Doubtful Left Knee and Ankle Sprain Maxi Kleber Out Left Oblique Strain Eugene Omoruyi Out Two-Way [G-League] JaQuori McLaughlin Out Two Way [G - League]

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns have reported Frank Kaminsky and Dario Saric to be out of this game due to injuries.

Player Name Status Reason Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Soreness Dario Saric Out ACL injury

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

With Luka Doncic listed as doubtful, the Mavericks might give Jalen Brunson a starting spot in the backcourt alongside Tim Hardaway. Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingas should feature in the frontcourt, while Dwight Powell plays center.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns could deploy the same lineup they have used since the start of the season. Chris Paul and Devin Booker will likely spearhead the team from the backcourt. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder could keep their positions in the frontcourt, while Deandre Ayton starts as center against the Mavericks.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

Point Guard - Jalen Brunson; Shooting Guard - Tim Hardaway Jr.; Small Forward - Dorian Finney-Smith; Power Forward - Kristaps Porzingis; Center - Dwight Powell.

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul; Shooting Guard - Devin Booker; Small Forward - Mikal Bridges; Power Forward - Jae Crowder; Center - Deandre Ayton.

