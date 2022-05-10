Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 10th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks will travel to Phoenix to take on the Phoenix Suns in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals, with the series level at 2-2.

The Mavericks will need to put in the kind of performance they showcased in Game 3, as they cannot afford to drop Game 4 at home. Led by superstar Luka Doncic, the Mavericks will need the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie and others to come to the fore.

Meanwhile, the hosts will rely on Chris Paul to carry the workload along with Devin Booker. The Suns were by far the best regular season team in the league and will hope to replicate the same form in Game 5. Their star guards will look to take their team to the championship this year.

If Dallas can leave Phoenix with a win, they could close the deal out in Game 6 on home court, putting a spanner in the Suns' Championship ambitions.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the only absentee for the Mavericks, as he's nursing a foot injury and recovering from surgery.

Player Status Reason Tim Hardway Jr. Out Foot

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

The Suns are coming into this game without the services of Dario Saric and Torrey Craig. While Saric is out due to an ACL injury, Craig misses out due to an elbow issue.

Player Status Reason Dario Saric Out ACL Torrey Craig Doubtful Elbow

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - May 10th, 2022

Teams Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns -250 O 213 -6 Dallas Mavericks +200 U 213 +6

The Suns are coming in as the heavy favorites despite dropping Games 3 and 4. That is due to the consistency and familiarity the roster has displayed throughout the season, especially at home. However, the Mavericks do have a puncher's chance, thanks to Luka Doncic's presence.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is averaging 28.3 PPG. Dallas has won 21 games on the road. The Mavericks have won eight of their last 10 games during the regular season.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is averaging 26.3 PPG this season. The series is level at 2-2. The Suns have won only lost thrice in 11 games without Devin Booker during the regular season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson should start as the guards. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith could take up the forward position and man the frontcourt, with Dwight Powell starting as the center.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker and Chris Paul are expected to man the backcourt. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder could be in the frontcourt, with Deandre Ayton as the center.

The series is level at 2-2. Doncic is averaging 33 PPG in this series. Booker is averaging 26.5 PPG in this series.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G: Luka Doncic; G: Jalen Brunson; F: Dorian Finney-Smith; F: Reggie Bullock; C: Dwight Powell.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

