Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 15th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of their Western Conference semifinals on Sunday, with the serie level at three games apiece.

The Mavericks will look to ride the momentum from their Game-6 win to reach the Conference finals. Led by superstar Luka Doncic, the Mavericks will also need the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber to come to the party.

Meanwhile, the Suns will expect Chris Paul to carry the workload along with Devin Booker. The Suns were by far the best team in the regular season as they look to win the championship. They have a better team than the Mavericks and have more depth. The Suns also have one of the league's best defenders in Mikal Bridges.

The Golden State Warriors await the winner of this series in the Conference finals.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the only absentee, as he's nursing a foot injury and recovering from surgery.

Player Status Reason Tim Hardway Jr. Out Foot

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Dario Saric is the lone absentee, as he's out with an ACL injury.

Player Status Reason Dario Saric Out ACL

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - May 15th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns -300 U 205 -6.5 Dallas Mavericks +235 O 205 +6.5

The Suns are coming in as marginal slight favorites despite losing three games in this series, including the last one. That is due to the consistency and familiarity the roster has displayed throughout the season and because of the better balance they have compared to Dallas.

However, the Mavericks will fancy their chances with Luka Doncic in their roster and their ability to get hot from beyond the arc early on.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is averaging 32.2 PPG in this series. Dallas won 21 games on the road during the regular season. The Mavericks won Games 3,4 and 6 in this series.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is averaging over 25 PPG in this series. The Suns lost only nine games at home during the regular season. They have won 32 games at home during the regular season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Mavericks

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson should start as the guards. Reggie Bullock and Dorian Finney-Smith could take up the forward positions in the frontcourt, with Dwight Powell starting as the center.

Suns

Devin Booker and Chris Paul are expected to man the backcourt. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder could be in the frontcourt, with Deandre Ayton as the center.

The series is level at 3-3. Chris Paul is averaging 14 PPG in this series. The Mavericks won 23 games on the road during the regular season.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G: Luka Doncic; G: Jalen Brunson; F: Dorian Finney-Smith; F: Reggie Bullock; C: Dwight Powell.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

