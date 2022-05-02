Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 2nd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of their NBA Western Conference semifinals at the Footprint Center. The Suns defeated the eighth-seeded New Orleans Pelicans in six games after a masterful close-out performance by Chris Paul. Meanwhile, the Mavericks sent the Utah Jazz packing despite Luka Doncic missing a major chunk of the series.

The Suns and Mavericks are run by two incredibly high-usage point guards. Paul and Doncic run most of their respective teams' offense and they are premier playmakers in the game.

Watching the two All-NBA guards go head to head will certainly be a delight for fans. In fact, all four teams remaining in the West are headed by elite point guards, with Steph Curry and Ja Morant headlining the Warriors-Grizzlies matchup.

Meanwhile, the Suns and Mavericks faced off thrice in the regular season, with the Suns winning all three games. Two of those games were in Arizona, while one was in Texas.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

Luka Doncic of the Mavericks in the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Utah Jazz

Tim Hardaway Jr. is the only player who remains in the Mavericks' injury report. He has missed the entire second half of the season and will likely not lace up for the ongoing playoffs as well after undergoing a foot surgery.

Player Name Status Reason Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left Foot Surgery

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Dario Saric remains sidelined for the Suns after suffering an ACL tear in the 2021 NBA Finals. He has missed all season and has no timeline for return yet. Devin Booker unexpectedly returned for Game 6, and the team was fined for not intimating the league about his return on time.

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet The Suns have been fined $25,000 for not properly disclosing Devin Booker’s status for Game 6 The Suns have been fined $25,000 for not properly disclosing Devin Booker’s status for Game 6 https://t.co/WKHdiZStR6

Player Name Status Reason Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - May 2nd, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns (1) 0-0 -240 U 214.5 -5.5 Dallas Mavericks (4) 0-0 +195 O 214.5 +5.5

The Suns are obvious favorites to win this game and the series because they have been dominant all season long. Most analysts have picked the Suns to win, as they swept the Mavericks in their season series. Moreover, this game is at Suns' home in Arizona, where they have been almost invincible this year.

Nick Angstadt @NickVanExit Every ESPN NBA writer in this survey picked the Suns over the Mavs. Every ESPN NBA writer in this survey picked the Suns over the Mavs. https://t.co/i9FPPSDVNf

Odds sourced from DraftKings SB.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks were 23-18 on the road in the regular season. Luka Doncic averaged 10.7 rebounds per game in the first round. Jalen Brunson shot 36.4% from the three-point range in the first round.

Click here to register on DraftKings and bet on Luka Doncic dropping a triple-double.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns were 32-9 at home in the regular season. Devin Booker averaged 23 points per game in the first round. Chris Paul shot 14-14 (100%) in Game 6 of the first round.

Click here to register on DraftKings and bet on Chris Paul dropping 15+ assists.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks should deploy their ideal lineup for this game. Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson will likely start in the backcourt, with Spencer Dinwiddie coming off the bench. Dorian Finney-Smith will likely play the power forward role, while Reggie Bullock starts as small forward. Dwight Powell should retain his center position.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker of the Suns returned for Game 6 against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker should form the star backcourt as usual, with Paul at point. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder will likely be the forward pair, with Crowder at the four, while Deandre Ayton resumes his center duties.

Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne should get major minutes off the bench along with JaVale McGee and Landry Shamet.

Chris Paul averaged 11.3 assists in the first round. Deandre Ayton averaged 9.8 boards in the first round. The Mavericks shot 41.8% from the three-point range in the first round.

Click here to register on DraftKings and bet on Deandre Ayton grabbing 10+ boards.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Phoenix Dallas 1 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav