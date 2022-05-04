Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - May 4th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks at the Footprint Center in Game 2 of the NBA Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday. The Suns got off a blazing hot start in Game 1, and the Mavericks weren't able to come back all game. The Mavs spent the entire outing trailing, as the Suns never left the gas pedal.

Chris Paul and co. will now try to protect home court before heading to Texas for Games 3 and 4. Devin Booker dropped 23 points on 7-20 shooting from the field including 1-5 from the three-point range.

Although he was inefficient, he did make all eight of his free throws and had a near triple-double with eight assists and nine rebounds. Deandre Ayton dropped 25 points on 12-20 shooting, along with eight rebounds. All their starters scored in double figures, and the team shot 39% from downtown.

The Mavericks couldn't mount a comeback despite Luka Doncic dropping a historic 45-point near triple-double with 12 rebounds and eight assists. They shot better from the three-point range (41%) and also the paint but still couldn't get the job done. Coach Jason Kidd will need to improve the team's passing and rebounding strategies to improve on their shortcomings in Game 1.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter Luka Doncic is the youngest player with 45 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2001 Luka Doncic is the youngest player with 45 points and 10 rebounds in a playoff game since Kobe Bryant in 2001 😳 https://t.co/5VgTudHhpK

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report

The only player on the report is Tim Hardaway Jr. who has been sidelined since late January after he underwent surgery on his foot.

Player Name Status Reason Tim Hardaway Jr. Out Left Foot Surgery

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker of the Suns celebrates with Deandre Ayton in Game 1.

Dario Saric remains out, as he has been all season long. He suffered an ACL tear during the 2021 NBA Finals.

Player Name Status Reason Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - May 4th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns (1) 1-0 -270 U 216 -6.5 Dallas Mavericks (4) 0-1 +220 O 216 +6.5

The Suns are virtually unstoppable at home, and they are once again massive favorites to win this game. They established their authority in Game 1 and are expected to be favorites through the series, even on the road.

Nick Angstadt @NickVanExit Every ESPN NBA writer in this survey picked the Suns over the Mavs. Every ESPN NBA writer in this survey picked the Suns over the Mavs. https://t.co/i9FPPSDVNf

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks shot 41.0% from the three-point range in Game 1. Luka Doncic is averaging 11 rebounds a game in the playoffs. The Mavericks were 23-18 on the road in the regular season.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on Luka Doncic dropping a triple-double.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns outrebounded the Mavericks 51-36 in Game 1. Devin Booker is shooting 43.3% from the three-point range in the playoffs. Chris Paul is leading the league in assists per game in the playoffs with 10.1.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on Chris Paul dropping 15+ dimes.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

Dallas Mavericks

Reggie Bullock of the Mavericks in Game 1

Luka Doncic and Jalen Brunson will likely start in the backcourt, with Doncic at point. Dorian Finney-Smith could play the power forward role, while Reggie Bullock starts as the small forward. Dwight Powell should retain his center position. Spencer Dinwiddie and Maxi Kleber should get major minutes off the bench.

Phoenix Suns

The Suns will likely deploy their ideal lineup for this game. Chris Paul and Devin Booker should form the star backcourt, with Paul at point. Mikal Bridges and Jae Crowder could be the forward pair, with Crowder at the four.

Deandre Ayton should resume his center position. Cameron Johnson and Cameron Payne could get major minutes off the bench along with JaVale McGee and Landry Shamet.

Maxi Kleber is shooting 53.8% from downtown and made five threes in Game 1. The Suns shot 50.5% from the field in Game 1. Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton are combining for an average of 43 points per game in the playoffs.

Click here to register on FanDuel and bet on Deandre Ayton grabbing 15+ boards.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

Dallas Mavericks

G - Luka Doncic | G - Jalen Brunson | F - Reggie Bullock | F - Dorian Finney-Smith | C - Dwight Powell.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Jae Crowder | C - Deandre Ayton.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win? Phoenix Dallas 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav