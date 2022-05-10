Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns  Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - May 10th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Dallas Mavericks visit the Footprint Center for Game 5 of their Western Conference semifinals series against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.

After losing the first two games, the Mavs put in great performances in Games 3 and 4 to tie the series. Their Game 4 triumph was a combined effort as everyone from the team contributed massively to the win.

Luka Doncic and Dorian Finney-Smith led the way with 26 and 24 point performances, respectively. Jalen Brunson added 18 points, while Davis Bertans, Maxi Kleber and Spencer Dinwiddie came off the bench to combine for 33 points.

Devin Booker racked up 35 points on 45.5% shooting from the field, but nobody other than him got going.

Chris Paul scored only five points and was in foul trouble, which proved to be the turning point of the game. He played only 23 minutes and, without him; the Suns crumbled in the clutch, resulting in a 111-101 loss for them.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 10, 10:00 PM ET [Wednesday, May 11, 7:30 AM IST]

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks — Game 4

The Dallas Mavericks made their way back into the series against the Suns with a terrific performance in Game 4. Not many had their bet on the Mavericks after the first two games.

However, Jason Kidd and his men have responded strongly to the challenge brought in by the Suns. Luka Doncic has undoubtedly been brilliant for them.

They lacked support from their role players, but Dinwiddie, Bertans and Maxi Kleber stepped up in the last two games. With a chance to move into the conference finals, they will be looking to continue their impressive performances.

They have done well in containing Chris Paul. If they stick to this strategy for Game 5, it is going to be difficult for the Suns to stop them. The Mavs are good defensively and if the Suns are to win against them, they will have to bring their best.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Luka Doncic, G - Jalen Brunson, F - Reggie Bullock, F - Dorian Finney - Smith, C - Dwight Powell

Phoenix Suns Preview

Phoenix Suns vs. Dallas Mavericks — Game 4

The Phoenix Suns faced similar resistance from the New Orleans Pelicans in their first-round series. However, the Mavericks are a different team as they have the star power and the skill to get the better of the Suns.

Mikal Bridges, who had a stunning first-round series, has not been extremely efficient against the Mavs. Cameron Payne has also not done a great job, which is why the Suns' offense has struggled in the last two games.

The Mavs have three and D players such as Reggie Bullock, Dorian Finney-Smith and Maxi Kleber, who have proven to be the difference makers. The Suns need to figure out a way to lessen their impact as they are going to be key moving forward.

Containing Luka Doncic has been another challenge the Suns have faced throughout the series.

The youngster has been relentless and has constantly been making things very difficult for them. They will be trying to devise a plan to contain him, as doing that will make the win a lot easier for them.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul, G - Devin Booker, F - Mikal Bridges, F - Jae Crowder, C - Deandre Ayton

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - May 10, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Dallas Mavericks +195 Over 213.5 [+110] +5.5 [+110] Phoenix Suns -250 Under 213.5 [-110] -5.5 [-110]

The Suns are being favored in this game because of the sensational way this team has played this season.

Despite being tied with the Mavs, the Suns still have the advantage, as they are strong on both ends. They also have experienced players who have played at the highest stage.

Chris Paul may have had two bad games in a row, but he is not a player you can count out. He will be looking to put up a big performance, which is why the oddsmakers have given the Suns the higher odds to win this game.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic has averaged 31.3 PPG, 9.9 RPG and 7.4 APG in the playoffs. The Mavs have a 5-5 record on the road in their last ten playoff games. The Mavs have a 15-16 record in Game 5 of the playoffs.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is averaging 25 PPG and 5.3 APG in the playoffs. The Suns have a 19-20 record in the playoffs. The last time Suns ended up losing two games after having a 2-0 lead was in the 2021 NBA Finals, which they eventually lost 4-2 to the Bucks.

Mavericks vs Suns Match Prediction

The Mavs vs Suns series has become interesting after the Mavs bagged two wins.

Going into Game 5, both sides are desperate for a win as that will determine who has a 3-2 lead and will be a game closer to winning the series. Considering the home court advantage, the Suns have been chosen as the favorites.

However, they will have to bring their best to the game, as the Mavs are not going to be easy to defeat.

The Mavs have a 6-4 record in the last ten games between the two teams.

The Suns are ranked third [111.3]in terms of points scored per game, while the Mavs are ranked eleventh. [106.5]

The Mavs have a defensive rating of 112.8 in the playoffs, while the Suns have a rating of 117.2.

Where to watch the Mavericks vs Suns game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Mavs and the Suns will also be nationally televised on TNT. Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports Sun will locally air the game.

