Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - May 15th, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Phoenix Suns will host the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals on Sunday, with the two teams all square going into the decider.

The Mavericks will need to ride the momentum following their Game-6 win. Led by superstar Luka Doncic, the Mavericks will need the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber to help the team progress to the Conference finals.

Meanwhile, the Suns will be reliant on Chris Paul to carry the workload along with Devin Booker. The Suns were by far the best team in the regular season and will hope to go one step further than they did last season. They have a more balanced team and better depth than the Mavericks and have Mikal Bridges, a top defender.

Game Details

Game: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, May 15; 8 PM ET (Monday, May 16; 5:30 AM).

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ.

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks ended the regular season as the fourth seed in the Western Conference. Led by Luka Doncic, the Mavericks will hope to make a deep run into the postseason. Injuries have plagued them, and they have struggled to find consistency in defense as well.

Jalen Brunson, Reggie Bullock and Tim Hardaway Jr. have all made sizeable contributions this year. They will need to continue to complement their superstar if the Mavericks are to make a deep run in the playoffs.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G: Luka Doncic; G: Jalen Brunson; F: Dorian Finney-Smith; F: Reggie Bullock; C: Dwight Powell.

Phoenix Suns Preview

Suns superstar Devin Booker in action

Harboring championship aspirations, the Phoenix Suns are on the brink of reaching the Western Conference Finals for the second straight year.

Led by coach Monty Williams, the Suns, with their incredible offense and reliable defense, have wreaked havoc. However, they will be in for a tricky game against the Mavericks. Dallas has showcased their ability to cause problems for the Suns, especially with Luka Doncic running the show.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - Deandre Ayton.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Odds & Spreads - May 15th, 2022

Team Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread Phoenix Suns -300 U 205 -6.5 Dallas Mavericks +235 O 205 +6.5

The Suns are coming into this game as the marginal favorites despite losing Games 3, 4 and 6. That is due to the consistency and familiarity the roster has displayed throughout the season. However, the Mavericks do have a puncher's chance with Luka Doncic.

Odds Sourced from Draft Kings SB.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Betting Tips

Dallas Mavericks

Luka Doncic is averaging 32.2 PPG in this series. Dallas won 21 games on the road during the regular season. The Mavericks won Games 3,4 and 6 in this series.

Click here to place a bet on Luka Doncic scoring more than 30 points in this game.

Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker is averaging over 25 PPG in this series. The Suns lost only nine games at home during the regular season. They have won 32 games at home during the regular season.

Click here to bet on this game going into overtime.

Mavericks vs Suns Match Prediction

In the biggest game of their season thus far, the Suns will rely on their homecourt supremacy to get the job done. They have the firepower at both ends of the floor to get the job done.

The series is level at 3-3. Chris Paul is averaging 14 PPG in this series. The Mavericks won 23 games on the road during the regular season.

Click here to bet on this game between Dallas and Phoenix.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Suns?

You can watch the live action via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on national TV - TNT.

LIVE POLL Q. Who will win Game 7? Dallas Mavericks Phoenix Suns 1 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav