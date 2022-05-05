Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - May 4 | 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Phoenix Suns host the Dallas Mavericks for Game 2 of the Western Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night. The Suns won Game 1 on Monday, 121-114, led by Devin Booker's 23 points, nine rebounds, and eight assists.

The Mavericks' Luka Doncic poured in 45 points with 12 rebounds and eight dimes, but it wasn't enough. His team's late fourth-quarter comeback attempt fell short.

Jalen Brunson had a quiet game of just 13 points for Dallas after he averaged 27.8 points per game in the first round. Dallas allowed Phoenix to shoot 50.5% in Game 1 and 18-for-18 from the free-throw line.

The Mavericks will need to step up their defensive efforts Wednesday if they want to even up the series before it shifts back to Dallas.

Devin Booker was two assists and one rebound shy of a triple-double in Game 1. It was just his second game back from a hamstring injury that forced him to miss three games in their first-round series.

The Kentucky product only shot 7-for-20 from the field. However, he helped out tremendously in the other facets of the game, setting up his teammates and crashing the glass.

"Beautiful Book basketball."

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ Phoenix Suns

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 4, 10:00 P.M. EDT

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Dallas Mavericks +215 +6.5 (-114) Over 216.5 (-110) Phoenix Suns -260 -6.5 (-106) Under 216.5 (-110)

With the Mavericks' loss Monday, they extended their losing streak in Phoenix to ten straight. For Phoenix, they've now won and covered four of their games this postseason.

They've also had the total go over in five of their previous six, while the Mavs have seen the total go over in six of their last eight road games. Both teams possess elite scoring options, and Wednesday should be another high-scoring affair.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Best Picks

Spencer Dinwiddie was acquired by the Mavericks at the trade deadline in a deal that sent Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards. Dinwiddie has mostly featured off the bench for Dallas, where he averaged 13.1 points and 3.7 assists in 25.1 minutes during the regular season.

He's averaged 32.9 minutes per game thus far during the postseason, and he's sure to see a large workload again Wednesday. The Mavs will need his shot-creating ability. Expect the veteran guard to be more involved offensively with his team down 1-0.

Pick: Spencer Dinwiddie Over 14.5 Points and Assists

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns Betting Prediction

The Mavericks have exceeded oddsmakers' expectations this postseason, covering five of their seven games so far. However, the Suns have covered every single game Devin Booker has played from start to finish.

The Mavs aren't great defensively and usually rely on Doncic's offensive performances combined with their supporting cast to outscore opponents. Look for Phoenix to take a 2-0 series lead by getting out to a decent halftime lead.

Prediction: Suns First Half -3.5 (-110) & Over 216.5 Points (-110)

Edited by Adam Dickson