Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 9 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Dallas Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns in one of several games scheduled for Sunday. The game pits the Mavericks (32-32), who are 10th in the Western Conference, against the Suns (29-34), who are one spot below them in 11th.

Ad

The injury-depleted Mavericks are on a four-game losing run. Their last game was at home against the West's No. 4 seed, Memphis Grizzlies, 122-111 on Friday. Brandon Williams recorded a 31-point outing with five rebounds and six assists on the night. Naji Marshall added 29 points, 17 rebounds and two assists.

The Phoenix Suns have been on an inconsistent run, having lost thrice in their last five matchups. Their previous game was the tough 149-141 OT loss away to the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Devin Booker recorded 34 points, six rebounds and seven assists in that one and Kevin Durant added 29 points, nine rebounds and five assists, including the outside the arc shot that sent the game to overtime.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Reports

Dallas Mavericks' injury report for Mar. 9

The Dallas Mavericks have an extensive list of players on their injury report for the Suns game. The most notable name listed is Anthony Davis, who is out due to a left adductor strain.

The Mavericks' complete injury report:

Anthony Davis: Out - Left Adductor; Strain

Dante Exum: Questionable - Right Foot; Contusion

Daniel Gafford: Out - Right Knee; Sprain

Jaden Hardy: Out - Right Ankle; Sprain

Kyrie Irving: Out - Left Knee; Sprain/ACL tear

Kai Jones: Out - Left Quad; Strain

Dereck Lively II: Out - Right Ankle; Stress Fracture

Caleb Martin: Questionable - Right Hip; Strain

Olivier-Maxence Prosper: Out - Right Wrist; Sprain

P.J. Washington: Out - Right Ankle; Sprain

Ad

Phoenix Suns' injury report for Mar. 9

The Suns don't have an extensive list of players out against the Mavericks on Sunday.

The Suns' complete injury report:

Jalen Bridges: Out - G League - Two-Way

Cody Martin: Out - G League - On Assignment

Monte Morris: Out - Injury/Illness - Low Back; Injury

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 9

Ad

The Mavericks are projected to go with the following lineup against the Suns:

Spencer Dinwiddie (point guard), Max Christie (shooting guard), Klay Thompson (small forward), Kessier Edwards (power forward) and Dwight Powell (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Mavericks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Dante Exum Max Christie Klay Thompson P.J. Washington Dwight Powell Spencer Dinwiddie Jaden Hardy Naji Marshall Caleb Martin Kai Jones Brandon Williams Klay Thompson Dante Exum Kessier Edwards Kessier Edwards Jaden Hardy Spencer Dinwiddie Caleb Martin Naji Marshall P.J. Washington Kyrie Irving Brandon Williams Max Christie Klay Thompson Anthony Davis

Ad

Phoenix Suns' starting lineup and depth chart for Mar. 9

The Phoenix Suns are projected to go with the following starting five against the Mavericks:

Devin Booker (point guard), Bradley Beal (shooting guard), Kevin Durant (small forward), Bol Bol (power forward) and Nick Richards (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Suns' depth chart for the 2024-25 season.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Devin Booker Bradley Beal Kevin Durant Bol Bol Nick Richards Tyus Jones Grayson Allen Royce O'Neale Ryan Dunn Mason Plumlee TyTy Washington Jr. Devin Booker Grayson Allen Kevin Durant Kevin Durant Collin Gillespie Collin Gillespie Bradley Beal Royce O'Neale Oso Ighodaro Monte Morris Damion Lee Ryan Dunn Oso Ighodaro Bol Bol





The matchup begins at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC and ESPN+. Streaming will be via FuboTV.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback