Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Dallas Mavericks have another shot at ending the winning streak of the Phoenix Suns on Friday. The Mavericks failed to defeat the Suns on Wednesday in their first matchup of the season. Phoenix has now won ten games in a row after a rocky start to the season.

Dallas started their unique four-game road trip with a visit to the Footprint Center to face the Suns. The Mavericks lost to the Suns 105-98, putting in a valiant effort despite the absence of Luka Doncic. They now face the Suns once again before heading into Los Angeles to battle the Clippers twice in three days.

Meanwhile, the Suns extended their league-leading winning streak to ten games. They now have a record of 11-3, which is good for second in the Western Conference and in the entire NBA behind the Golden State Warriors.

Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Friday, November 19th, 10:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 20th, 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Footprint Center, Phoenix, AZ

Dallas Mavericks Preview

Boban Marjanovic and Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks entered Wednesday's game short-handed with Luka Doncic not in the lineup. Doncic is nursing a sprained left knee and left ankle, which puts his status for Friday's game against the Phoenix Suns in the air.

Despite Doncic's absence, the Mavericks were able to keep up with the Suns until the final quarter. Five players scored in double figures, with Tim Hardaway Jr. leading the way. He put up 22 points, while Jalen Brunson filled in admirably for Doncic by having a near triple-double of 18 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Key Player – Kristaps Porizingis

Kristaps Porzingis of the Dallas Mavericks.

With Luka Doncic possibly out again for the game versus the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks have to rely more on Kristaps Porzingis. The Unicorn struggled shooting the ball during Wednesday's game.

Porzingis had 21 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two blocks, but shot the ball poorly. He was 7-for-20 from the field, which was very inefficient. If the Mavericks want to end the Suns' winning streak, Porzingis has to play much better on Friday.

Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, who is in his first season in Dallas, was very happy with his team's performance. He mentioned after the game that they executed their sets to perfection, but just cannot make a basket when they needed it the most.

"The guys played hard, gave us a chance to win on the road against the Western Conference champs, who also have won nine in a row. Everyone in that locker room executed the game plan. We just missed some shots down the stretch and they didn't," Kidd said.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Brunson; G - Tim Hardaway Jr.; F - Dorian Finney-Smith; F - Kristaps Porzingis; C - Dwight Powell.

Phoenix Suns Preview

DeAndre Ayton and Chris Paul of the Phoenix Suns.

The Phoenix Suns extended their winning streak to ten with a win over the Dallas Mavericks. They have a chance to do it again versus the Mavericks on Friday night. The Suns are playing really well at the moment, and when they are not, they are still winning.

In the 105-98 win over the Mavericks, the Suns did not shoot the ball particularly well in the first three quarters of the game. They managed to turn it up in the fourth quarter with Cameron Johnson, Chris Paul, Jae Crowder and Devin Booker all hitting big shots.

"We didn't shoot a great number tonight but when we needed it, guys just stepped up. We have the mentality of let it fly," Suns head coach Monty Williams said after the game.

Key Player – Devin Booker

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns.

Devin Booker led the Phoenix Suns to a win over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday. Booker 24 points, nine rebounds and the dagger shot with 50 seconds left in the game.

In a game wherein Chris Paul struggled to score the ball, Booker stepped up big time to help the Suns win. DeAndre Ayton also had a huge game with 19 points, 13 rebounds and two assists.

If the Suns are going to extend their winning streak to eleven, they have to shoot the ball much better and not let a Luka Doncic-less Mavericks hang around. Booker and Ayton have to stay hot, while Paul needs to pick up his scoring in addition to his elite playmaking.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G - Chris Paul; G - Devin Booker; F - Mikal Bridges; F - Jae Crowder; C - DeAndre Ayton.

Mavericks vs Suns Match Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks face the Phoenix Suns for the second game in a row. Despite the absence of Luka Doncic, the Mavericks put up a fight until the final quarter. The Suns struggled shooting the ball, but they scored when it was most needed.

With Doncic possibly out again for Friday's game, the Suns are at an advantage against the Mavericks. Expect another tough game between two of the best teams in the West, with Phoenix likely to win and extend their streak to eleven games.

Where to watch Mavericks vs Suns?

The Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns game will be nationally televised by ESPN. The game is also available via live stream on the NBA League Pass. Local fans can watch the game at Bally Sports Southwest in Dallas and Bally Sports Arizona in Phoenix.

