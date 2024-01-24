Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns: starting lineups and depth chart 

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns is one of the eight games on the NBA slate for Wednesday. The two squads will battle it out on national television as part of the league's rivalrly week.

The Mavericks will be looking to bounce back after suffering a 119-110 loss to the Boston Celtics on Monday. Meanwhile, the Suns are looking to extend their winning streak to an impressive seven games.

This is the second time we will see Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns this year. Last time around, the Mavericks won by a final score of 128-114.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Phoenix Suns injury reports:

Dallas Mavericks injury report for January 24, 2024

Heading into Wednesday's matchup, the Dallas Mavericks have a handful of key names on the injury report. Dante Exum has already been ruled out against the Phoenix Suns with a heel injury.

Luka Doncic (back tightness) and Kyrie Irving (thumb) are both listed as questionable. Veteran sharpshooter Seth Curry is also questionable as he deals with an ankle injury.

Phoenix Suns injury report for January 24, 2024

As for the Suns, they have a much smaller injury report leading up to their matchup against Dallas. Bol Bol and Damion Lee are both out, while Eric Gordon is listed as questionable.

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart for January 24, 2024

With so many key players being questionable, there is no telling what the Mavericks starting lineup will be against the Suns. If Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving both suit up, Jason Kidd will likely stick with his typical five-man unit.

In their last game, Kidd rolled out a starting line up Doncic, Irving, Josh Green, Derrick Jones Jr., and Dereck Lively. With Exum out, this will likely remain if the two All-Stars decide to give it a go.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Luka Doncic Kyrie Irving Josh Green Derrick Jones Jr. Dereck Lively Jaden Hardy Tim Hardaway Jr. Dante Exum Grant Williams Dwight Powell Seth Curry Olivier-Maxence Prosper Maxi Kleber Richaun Holmes

Phoenix Suns starting lineup and depth chart for January 24, 2024

Since the Phoenix Suns have most of their roster active Wednesday, their starting lineup should remain the same. It is headlined by their trio of All-Stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal.

The other two starters alongside this group will be Grayson Allen and Jusuf Nurkic. When fully healthy, this is the starting lineup they have stuck with. Allen provides floor spacing while Nurkic anchors the defense down low.

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Devin Booker Bradley Beal Grayson Allen Kevin Durant Jusuf Nurkic Saban Lee Eric Gordon Josh Okogie Bol Bol Drew Eubanks Theo Maledon Keita Bates-Diop Chimezie Metu Udoka Azubuike Jordan Goodwin Nassir Little Yuta Watanabe

Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns key matchups

If both sides are at full strength, the backcourt battle will be the key thing to watch in Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns. Each team has two guards who are capable of going off for big games on any given night.

Another thing to watch will be the match-up between Luka Doncic and Devin Booker as the two have built up quite the rivaliry in recent years.

